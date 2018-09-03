GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'

Show creator Matt Groening finally confirmed that it was in fact the singer himself who appeared on a 1991 episode as a delusional 'Michael Jackson'.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
Show creator Matt Groening finally confirmed that it was in fact the singer himself who appeared on a 1991 episode as a delusional 'Michael Jackson'.
Loading...
Was Michael Jackson ever on The Simpsons or wasn’t he? Fans of both the pop star and the long-running animated show have long debated the former’s appearance on the show.

But now, the maker of the show Matt Groening has revealed in an interview that Jackson did, in fact, voice a small part on the show. Interestingly, the character Jackson voiced was of Leon Kompowsky, a mental health patient who appeared on a 1991 episode of the show titled ‘Start Raving Dad’ and was under the illusion of being Michael Jackson.

According to an interview Groening gave to Australian TV show ‘The Weekly’ recently, Jackson wanted to remain uncredited for the role but wanted to appear on the show as he loved Bart Simpson, the notorious some of Homer Simpson and one of the mainstays on the show.

But Jackson only voiced the spoken dialogue parts of the script. The parts in which Kompowsky sings were voiced by a soundalike singer, who later turned out to be Kipp Lennon.

For years the appearance had remained questionable, with many fans of the pop legend claiming it was indeed Jackson’s voice that they heard on the show. Groening’s latest admission seems to have put an end to the mystery once and for all.

Yet, fans on social media did not shy away from celebrating what they had long known:







Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...