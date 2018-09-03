Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'



Was Michael Jackson ever on The Simpsons or wasn’t he? Fans of both the pop star and the long-running animated show have long debated the former’s appearance on the show.But now, the maker of the show Matt Groening has revealed in an interview that Jackson did, in fact, voice a small part on the show. Interestingly, the character Jackson voiced was of Leon Kompowsky, a mental health patient who appeared on a 1991 episode of the show titled ‘Start Raving Dad’ and was under the illusion of being Michael Jackson.According to an interview Groening gave to Australian TV show ‘The Weekly’ recently, Jackson wanted to remain uncredited for the role but wanted to appear on the show as he loved Bart Simpson, the notorious some of Homer Simpson and one of the mainstays on the show.But Jackson only voiced the spoken dialogue parts of the script. The parts in which Kompowsky sings were voiced by a soundalike singer, who later turned out to be Kipp Lennon.For years the appearance had remained questionable, with many fans of the pop legend claiming it was indeed Jackson’s voice that they heard on the show. Groening’s latest admission seems to have put an end to the mystery once and for all.Yet, fans on social media did not shy away from celebrating what they had long known: