Yes, Ronaldo is Awesome. But You Have to Watch This Hijabi Teenager Storming the Internet With her Football Skills
Shattering stereotypes, one video a time.
The FIFA World Cup is (finally) upon us again, and the nail-biting suspense during every game is almost killing us.
Yes, you might be amused at what Cristiano Ronaldo just did, continuing his World Cup 2018 scoring streak with an early header against Morocco and becoming Europe’s all-time top scorer with 85 international goals; but guess what?
Here's some talent you will equally love, if not more.
Meet Qhouirunnisa’ Endang Wahyudi, the prodigal eighteen year old Hijabi teenager from Malaysia, whose crazy football skills have made her an overnight football sensation on the Internet.
Videos of Nisa as she’s fondly called, juggling a football, hurling and looping it with complex skill and elegance have gone viral world over. And, we just can’t get enough of her.
The fact that she’s able to pull off such intricate and complicated footwork with the football- all while dressed in a baju kurung and headscarf has made her a source of inspiration for football fans world over.
Although her father did not approve much of her indulgence in the sport, he eventually relented after seeing her sheer enthusiasm and ingenuity, she told Bernama in an interview.
Currently a student of Islamic Science at at Universiti Al-Madinah in Shah Alam, Nisa now has the support of both her parents and posts regular videos of her doing tricks with the football.
Recently, she’s also started to upload detailed tutorials of her football moves on her Instagram account.
“Women dressed in hijabs should not feel hindered in free style sports such as football, as the will to play or not is on us,” she told Bernama.
According to her, every woman is bold and skilled enough to play a male-dominated sport and all it takes is the courage to take up the challenge.
Recently Nisa also appeared on a reality TV show called ‘Alif’, showcasing her neat freestyle moves and rapturing the audience with her amazing skills.
It all started from a small performance when Nisa made with two friends at Sunway Velocity Mall where she decided to hone her football skills more seriously. There has been no turning back for this football prodigy since then.
Even though Malaysia failed to qualify into the FIFA World Cup this year, we bet the country is proud to have this hijabi teenager who is stirring the world with excitement with her mad talent of balancing the ball.
Here’s Nisa for you, shattering stereotypes one video a time.
