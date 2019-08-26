Yes, the 'Breaking Bad' Movie is Really Happening and Internet Simply Cannot Keep Calm

After countless cryptic posts and sly hints that a Breaking Bad movie may be on the cards, Netflix US has finally confirmed that the movie, titled El Camino, will go live from October 11. If rumors are to be believed, the filming has already been wrapped up and a trailer is on its way.

Also, Aaron Paul and Charles Baker will be reprising their roles as Jesse Pinkman and Skinny Pete respectively. Bryan Cranston is also expected to make an appearance in the new film, but the nature of his role remains unknown.

"Where's Jesse Pinkman?" seems to be on everyone's mind. What's going to happen in the new film? Will it pick up where the show left off? Also, what happens to Skinny Pete?

If you haven't watched the teaser yet, you don't know what you're missing out on. Here you go:

We rewatching the series before this or what? pic.twitter.com/3t3lUVhvRg — Barrett Courtney (@SadBoyBarrett) August 24, 2019

Time to start over again, best show ever #Breakingbad pic.twitter.com/uenzRsQYXW — AH (@thacryptomaniac) August 24, 2019

Can’t wait to see the follow up story with Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/l7p4uIMfMy — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) August 25, 2019

A new #BreakingBad movie is debuting on Oct. 11th; a day after my birthday, this is the best birthday present I can ever receive. One of my favorite TV shows, ever. — ｱ乃 (@pierobuccellato) August 24, 2019

People seeing #BreakingBad is getting a movie in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/b2gC9KXBqB — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 24, 2019

i just want jesse pinkman to have a happy ending pic.twitter.com/oFmKBZk7jW — gina (@chalameche) August 24, 2019

me: they don’t need to make a breaking bad sequel movie. the series ended perfectlyme after hearing skinny pete’s voice for 0.5 seconds: pic.twitter.com/e6HUTm0RJ7 — punished sebulba (@protann) August 24, 2019

It's not too late. If you haven't watched the show yet, you can still binge watch the seasons to know what happens. Are you read?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.