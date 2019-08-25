Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yes, the 'Breaking Bad' Movie is Really Happening and Netizens Simply Cannot Keep Calm

Are you ready for it?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Yes, the 'Breaking Bad' Movie is Really Happening and Netizens Simply Cannot Keep Calm
Are you ready for it?
After countless cryptic posts and sly hints that a Breaking Bad movie may be on the cards, Netflix US has finally confirmed that the movie, titled El Camino, will go live from October 11. If rumors are to be believed, the filming has already been wrapped up and a trailer is on its way.

Also, Aaron Paul and Charles Baker will be reprising their roles as Jesse Pinkman and Skinny Pete respectively. Bryan Cranston is also expected to make an appearance in the new film, but the nature of his role remains unknown.

"Where's Jesse Pinkman?" seems to be on everyone's mind. What's going to happen in the new film? Will it pick up where the show left off? Also, what happens to Skinny Pete?

If you haven't watched the teaser yet, you don't know what you're missing out on. Here you go:

It's not too late. If you haven't watched the show yet, you can still binge watch the seasons to know what happens. Are you read?

