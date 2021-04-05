YouTuber Buys LA Billboard to Find Single Friend a Date, 'Ultimate Wingman' Video Goes Viral

How far would you go for your single friend to set them up on a date? Introduce them to your other single friends? Or set their profile on dating apps? Well, it seems a bunch of YouTubers have set the bar quite high after they advertised their friend’s singlehood and even invited potential partners to reach out to him. In their latest video, the YouTube channel “Yes Theory" run by a team of friends shows Ammar and Cam trying to get Tommy a date who has been single for a while. In the thirteen-minute video shared on April 4, 2021, Ammar and Cam can be seen planning and executive a unique way of getting Tommy, their video editor, a new date since he has been single for quite some time now.

Ammar is seen calling Cam for a secret meeting where he tells him that Tommy is the only friend whom he has not set up on a date yet. The duo also revealed that Tommy was in a four-year-long relationship earlier and had been single for a while.

Ammar then tells Cam that he has planned to set up a giant billboard on a prime location in Los Angeles where people driving by can see it clearly and get in touch with him. Listening to this, Cam is seen laughing hysterically since the idea sounds pretty novel.

The video then shows how the two friends, with the help of other Yes Theory team members, plan on designing a billboard and a website that would give a detailed description of Tommy’s personality. The team also decided to make a cover plan to keep Tommy busy and unaware of what his friends are planning for him. Tommy was told that the team is working on a brand new Tesla car reveal, and while the 24-year-old believed that and worked on the video, his friends were busy planning his billboard.

Finally, the big reveal happens and as Tommy gets to see his face on the billboard, he is astounded and immediately sinks into the ground taking in the shock.

The video has garnered over 488,626 views since it was shared on Sunday.