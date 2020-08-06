Yikessss! Police Rescue a Python Stuck to Wheel of a Car in New Mexico

A woman in New Mexico discovered that a python was stuck in one of the wheels. The lady then informed the cops who were eventually able to rescue the reptile.

According to a post shared by the Roswell Police Department on their official Facebook page, a woman had called them on August 2 informing them about the situation. The vehicle was parked in the 400 block of South Spruce Avenue.

When the police reached the location the snake moved to the car's engine, however police officials along with sergeants eventually managed to remove the python from there. The reptile was eventually handed over to Animal Services.

The police have declared that they will be waiting for a period of four days for the owners of the snake to claim it. If the python remains unclaimed after the period it will be put up for adoption.

Owner of the snake has also commented on the post in which they have thanked the police. The snake parent wrote, "We want to thank the police and animal control. We have our slinky home. He climb deeper into the truck while they were trying to get him free and with a huge amount of patience he is in beutiful shape. We just put two big books rather then the normal 4 big books and he jumped at the chance to roam, about 4 blocks. Wont make the same mistake twice, he under lock now. (sic)"

Some people, on the post, have expressed their anger towards the owner of the snake. A user wrote, "Hopefully whoever gets it will be responsible for it & take care of it!! Too many people want snakes but do not want to be held responsible when it gets out & hurts someone!" another one said, "That's sad. i own 7 ball pythons. Maybe if no one claims their snake ill go adopt it."