1-min read

'Yodeling Walmart Kid' Meme Comes to Life After Mason Ramsey Performs on The Ellen Show

'Yodeling Walmart Kid' Mason Ramsey's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is all you need to see today.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 11, 2018, 3:51 PM IST
Image credits: The Ellen Show / YouTube
Everyone is talking about Mason Ramsey, an 11-year-old boy from Golconda, Illinois.

Reason? A video of Ramsey yodeling inside a Walmart store has gone insanely viral on the Internet.

Now called the "Yodeling Walmart Kid", Ramsey, became an Internet sensation after his cover of Hank Williams’s 1949 hit “Lovesick Blues” received thousands of likes.



Of course, the viral video later inspired several memes, making-- "Yodeling Walmart Kid" trend globally. Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) already has 183K Twitter followers.










Thanks to Ramsey and his yodeling video and memes, Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” came back to life, catapulting to No. 4 position on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, and generating more than 1.5 million Spotify streams in total, Forbes reported.

What happened next was a dream. The yodeling kid's Internet fame earned him an invite from Ellen DeGeneres on her The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ramsey talked to Ellen about his Walmart shows where he has performed "like 50,000 times".

The yodeling boy who sported cowboy boots, a massive belt buckle and a red bowtie in the viral video said, "Yeah, but I'm a country boy," when asked if he liked LA.

"And out in the old country, all we do is bale straws of hay, and next thing you know you're sittin' under a tree takin' a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth."

Ramsey expressed to DeGeneres that yodeling runs in his family while innocently admitting that his grandpa Ernie isn't so great at it. Ramsey also said that it's his dream to perform at the Grand Ole Opry one day.

Ellen being Ellen, had several surprises her sleeve for the budding yodeling star.

Watch his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show here:



