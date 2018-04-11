English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Yodeling Walmart Kid' Meme Comes to Life After Mason Ramsey Performs on The Ellen Show
'Yodeling Walmart Kid' Mason Ramsey's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is all you need to see today.
Image credits: The Ellen Show / YouTube
Everyone is talking about Mason Ramsey, an 11-year-old boy from Golconda, Illinois.
Reason? A video of Ramsey yodeling inside a Walmart store has gone insanely viral on the Internet.
Now called the "Yodeling Walmart Kid", Ramsey, became an Internet sensation after his cover of Hank Williams’s 1949 hit “Lovesick Blues” received thousands of likes.
Of course, the viral video later inspired several memes, making-- "Yodeling Walmart Kid" trend globally. Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) already has 183K Twitter followers.
Thanks to Ramsey and his yodeling video and memes, Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” came back to life, catapulting to No. 4 position on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, and generating more than 1.5 million Spotify streams in total, Forbes reported.
What happened next was a dream. The yodeling kid's Internet fame earned him an invite from Ellen DeGeneres on her The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Ramsey talked to Ellen about his Walmart shows where he has performed "like 50,000 times".
The yodeling boy who sported cowboy boots, a massive belt buckle and a red bowtie in the viral video said, "Yeah, but I'm a country boy," when asked if he liked LA.
"And out in the old country, all we do is bale straws of hay, and next thing you know you're sittin' under a tree takin' a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth."
Ramsey expressed to DeGeneres that yodeling runs in his family while innocently admitting that his grandpa Ernie isn't so great at it. Ramsey also said that it's his dream to perform at the Grand Ole Opry one day.
Ellen being Ellen, had several surprises her sleeve for the budding yodeling star.
Watch his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show here:
Also Watch
Reason? A video of Ramsey yodeling inside a Walmart store has gone insanely viral on the Internet.
Now called the "Yodeling Walmart Kid", Ramsey, became an Internet sensation after his cover of Hank Williams’s 1949 hit “Lovesick Blues” received thousands of likes.
Of course, the viral video later inspired several memes, making-- "Yodeling Walmart Kid" trend globally. Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) already has 183K Twitter followers.
Before and after listening to the yodeling Walmart kid pic.twitter.com/6lZyzuaUQ5
— Jules (@Julian_Epp) April 2, 2018
The year is 2020. The walmart yodeling kid who just finished up a world tour of his own is now opening up for one direction who are starting their comeback tour. All is good in the world, memes are stronger than ever.
— RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) April 3, 2018
Yodeling Walmart kid aye bruhhhhh 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/e42bRjRlz9
— Hot Punch Gigamesh Miki Minach (@YeahMayne_) April 5, 2018
Thanks to Ramsey and his yodeling video and memes, Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” came back to life, catapulting to No. 4 position on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, and generating more than 1.5 million Spotify streams in total, Forbes reported.
What happened next was a dream. The yodeling kid's Internet fame earned him an invite from Ellen DeGeneres on her The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Ramsey talked to Ellen about his Walmart shows where he has performed "like 50,000 times".
The yodeling boy who sported cowboy boots, a massive belt buckle and a red bowtie in the viral video said, "Yeah, but I'm a country boy," when asked if he liked LA.
"And out in the old country, all we do is bale straws of hay, and next thing you know you're sittin' under a tree takin' a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth."
Ramsey expressed to DeGeneres that yodeling runs in his family while innocently admitting that his grandpa Ernie isn't so great at it. Ramsey also said that it's his dream to perform at the Grand Ole Opry one day.
Ellen being Ellen, had several surprises her sleeve for the budding yodeling star.
Watch his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show here:
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|54
|41
|43
|138
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|7
|22
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|17
|46
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|14
|31
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|4
|3
|10
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Avengers: Infinity War - Where are the MCU Superheroes Before the Cosmic Battle
- Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
- SOTY 2: Meet Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's Leading Ladies in Karan Johar's Sequel
- IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST