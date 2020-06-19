Yoga Day 2020: Five Yoga Poses that will Ease Out All Your Stress and Help Relax

In the recent times of the coronavirus pandemic, we all are locked down in our homes with little movement outside maintaining social distancing. With no hangouts as usual where we could meet our friends and families, it has become quite hectic for everyone to deal with all the stress and anxiety that has built up.

As we don’t know about the future condition, it becomes necessary to take care of health by keeping the mind and body fit. The easiest and most convenient way to do this is by indulging in some yoga and meditation. Yoga not only keeps you fit but also cleanses out the mind and soul with the proper blood circulation and muscle flexibility.

The following five yoga poses help in balancing mind, body and soul. On International Yoga Day 2020, let discipline reach your mind and do things that make your soul happy.

1. Tadasana or Mountain Pose: The standing asana has a number of benefits, including increasing height, stimulation of nervous system, improvement of body posture and balance, regulation of menstrual cycle, toning of body and relieving stress. To perform it, one has to stand straight with arms stretched in the upward direction.

2. Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend Pose: To posture is similar to the standing position of Tadasana, with a forward bend at the hips until your palms reach the toes, and then behind the heels. Hold it for 10 seconds and feel the change in your body.

3. Garudasana or Eagle Pose: To excel in increasing concentration and managing stress, one should try garudasana. The posture is slightly complicated. Beginners should not try too hard to ace it in their first attempt. This asana also gives strength to the shoulders and calf muscles.

4. Balasana or Child pose: This is performed when your body needs rest. It stretches the thigh muscles, ankle, back and hip regions. It calms down the body and allows you to listen to your inner voice.

5. Vajrasana or Thunderbolt pose variation: The poster in which one sits during this pose results in strengthening of back muscles and legs. While performing this asana, one should close their eyes and feel the energy flowing through the body.



