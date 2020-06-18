Yoga Day 2020: PM Modi to Shilpa Shetty, Renowned People who Embraced the Ancient Indian Practice

From helping you with digestion to getting a healthier posture, practising yoga daily has umpteen number of positives. If you are still pondering on when to jump on this cart, boost your motivation by looking at these popular Indian figures who have embraced yoga as a way of life.

PM Narendra Modi

Our Prime Minister has popularized yoga like no other. He has spoken about his regular exercising technique on various occasions. PM Modi has counted yoga’s benefits on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes; he also did yoga on the first UN World Yoga Day – right out on the lawns in front of the Parliament with hundreds of people. This session went on to become the largest yoga session in history.

Recently, in order to help people cope with the stress of lockdown, the Prime Minister has introduced a series of animated yoga videos. Titled ‘Yoga with Modi’, people can access the clips from his YouTube channel.

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Ramdev Baba

There is hardly any 90s kid who did not see their parents buying a Ramdev Baba’s yoga CD. Ramdev can be attributed to have popularized the ‘kapalbhati’ exercise and several other pranayama. Even now, the yogic guru has retained his craze among thousands of disciples in India and abroad.

He also has a YouTube channel now where you can follow him to a healthy lifestyle.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The Bollywood actor has charmed the entire country with her great physique. After having taken a back seat in the field of acting, the star has started to share her knowledge of yoga with her fans. Not only does she post videos on her YouTube channel, which has about a whopping 2 million subscribers; but she also has a fitness app. Along with exercises and correct posture videos, Shilpa also makes healthy recipe videos.

Hema Malini

If there is one person, whose fitness was appreciated by Baba Ramdev, it was Bollywood legend Hema Malini. The actor has multiple videos on YouTube on varied topics such as yoga for obesity and yoga for asthma.





Other than that, she has also spoken on the goodness of yoga for the Ministry of AYUSH.