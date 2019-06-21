Watch: Army Dogs Performing Asanas on Yoga Day 2019 is Everything

International Day of Yoga 2019 is a hit in India. From the Prime Minister to politicians, actors and even ordinary citizens, many have paid tribute to the ancient art and on this day. But it its fourth installment, the Yoga Day fever seems to have stirred not just humans but also dogs to action.

In a adorable video, released by news agency ANI, a group of army dogs owned and trained by the Border Security Force in Jammu can be seen performing yoga aasanas along with their human training officers.

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

The dogs can be seen rolling and turning along with their trainers with total coordination.

While the yogi dogs look quite cut and harmless in the video, the fact is the BSF dog squad is a skilled and useful section of the Force that is actively used in operations in Jammu and Kashmir as well as north-eastern states with high levels of insurgency. The highly trained dogs are expert sniffers and are often used to sniff out IED bombs and explosives in the volatile region.

Though they may not look it, labradors, along with German Shepherds, are two of the most preferred choices for a police dog squad. That's because these breeds are easy to train and are loyal to their humans.

It is not new for humans to train dogs in the art of war. In fact, the first time dogs were trained and used in close combat was by the Romans. Now, a dog squad is essential for any police department as they can play an intrinsic role in times of emergency, especially the likes of terror attack.

Case in point is the dog squad of Mumbai Police that was valuable in saving lives during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai and an integral part of security operations.

Incidentally, yoga with dogs or 'Doga' has recently gained popularity in Western countries. It is not uncommon for yoga and dog enthusiasts to post pictures and videos of themselves with their cute pooches, performing yogic asanas on Instagram. Looks like the BSF jaawans also wanted in on the "Doga" fad. And we are glad they did.

Photos of other army dogs performing yoga were also shared by defence spokespersons on Twitter.

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 ... pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

Well, now you know that with the right kind of training, anything is Paw-sible.