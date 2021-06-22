CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Yoga Not Originated in India': Nepal PM Oli Roasted With Memes After Bizarre Claim

Image Credits: Twitter/@TheRobinChawla

Last year, KP Sharma Oli had claimed that the 'real' Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram was born in Thori in southern Nepal.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is once again under the spotlight for his controversial comments. Just a day after the world celebrated International yoga day, Oli disregarded the fact that yoga originated in India and hailed Nepal for being the “birth nation" of the asanas". Oli was quoted by ANI saying, “Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India it was divided into factions. India that exists now wasn’t there in the past. India at that time was divided into different factions."

As soon as he made the comments, Netizens were quick to react to his remarks with hilarious memes.

This is not the first time that the Nepal PM has made a controversial remark. Last year, he claimed that the “real" Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram was born in Thori in southern Nepal. Last month, Oli said that misunderstandings with India have been resolved and that the two countries should move forward looking at the future, asserting that neighbours share both love and problems.

first published:June 22, 2021, 13:17 IST