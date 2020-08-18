BUZZ

2-MIN READ

YoKamalaSoIndian She Has Plastic Bag Full of Plastics: Kamala Harris' Desi Roots Inspire Jokes

Kamala Harris is the first Indian American to become a presumptive nominee for the role of Vice President | Image credit: Reuters

While Kamala Harris's nomination has sent thrills down the Indian diaspora, the sudden emphasis on her desi Tamil roots found many chuckles on social media.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
With Senator Kamala Harris becoming the first-ever Indian-American woman to become a Vice Presidential candidate in the United States, Indians both back home and abroad have been unable to keep their calm.

Even since presumptive Democrat Presidential nominee announced Harris as his running mate, both legacy and social media has been buzzing with news about the California senator and lawyer. After a New York Times story that highlighted Harris's Indian roots, Harris has been trending on social media, but perhaps not for the reasons she may have hoped.

While Harris's nomination has sent thrills down the Indian diaspora, the sudden emphasis on her desi Tamil roots found many chuckles on social media. The jokes amplified into a viral hashtag, especially after it was reported that Harris had at one point asked her aunt in India to break coconuts for good luck at a Hindu temple when she was in the fray for California attorney general election in 2010.

The religious ritual is followed by several Indian families to mark an auspicious occasion.

Even as critics in the US raised their eyebrows at this blatant wooing of Hindus in the US, netizens found the news too irresistible to not make jokes. Hence was born the hashtag 'YoKamalaSoIndia'. The hashtag consists of jokes and memes about typical and stereotypical behaviors exhibited by Indians both in India as well as the US.

Some were indeed hilarious.

The list goes on.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, who has many firsts to a trailblazing career starting with an attorney from California, was also the district attorney for San Francisco -- the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

Although Harris has been more understated about her Indian heritage than her experience as a Black woman, her path to US vice-presidential pick has also been guided by the values of her Indian-born mother, her Indian grandfather and her wider Indian family who have provided a lifelong support network that endures even from 8,000 miles away".

