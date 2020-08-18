YoKamalaSoIndian She Has Plastic Bag Full of Plastics: Kamala Harris' Desi Roots Inspire Jokes

With Senator Kamala Harris becoming the first-ever Indian-American woman to become a Vice Presidential candidate in the United States, Indians both back home and abroad have been unable to keep their calm.

Even since presumptive Democrat Presidential nominee announced Harris as his running mate, both legacy and social media has been buzzing with news about the California senator and lawyer. After a New York Times story that highlighted Harris's Indian roots, Harris has been trending on social media, but perhaps not for the reasons she may have hoped.

While Harris's nomination has sent thrills down the Indian diaspora, the sudden emphasis on her desi Tamil roots found many chuckles on social media. The jokes amplified into a viral hashtag, especially after it was reported that Harris had at one point asked her aunt in India to break coconuts for good luck at a Hindu temple when she was in the fray for California attorney general election in 2010.

The religious ritual is followed by several Indian families to mark an auspicious occasion.

Even as critics in the US raised their eyebrows at this blatant wooing of Hindus in the US, netizens found the news too irresistible to not make jokes. Hence was born the hashtag 'YoKamalaSoIndia'. The hashtag consists of jokes and memes about typical and stereotypical behaviors exhibited by Indians both in India as well as the US.

Some were indeed hilarious.

#YoKamalaSoIndianShe keeps sui dhaaga in butter cookies tin. pic.twitter.com/v4vjKL7AXI — Jane Doe (@shelovesyoghurt) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she dries papad during summer on the driveway. pic.twitter.com/vAZPED8idz — Aniruddh Desai (@bebdoAD) August 18, 2020

So Indian that she uses icecream dabba to keep curry leaves in Fridge. #YoKamalaSoIndian pic.twitter.com/ypKuETLylo — Lalitha Lakshmi லலிதா லக்ஷ்மி ललिता लक्ष्मी (@lalitha_jr) August 17, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian she converts $ to ₹ before spending — N (@n_i_g_a_m) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she covers the TV remote with plastic. — Divya (@divya_16_) August 17, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she combines 3 used lean soaps to make a new thick one. pic.twitter.com/4WDv2SrUsR — Karthik Jகார்த்திக் ஜெ (@jag_karthik) August 17, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian every month end she used to borrow one tumbler of sugar from her neighbour. — #SaffronDalit (@SaffronDalit) August 17, 2020

Puts hot rasam or sambar in ghee bottle and shakes it vigorously so that every drop of ghee is used up #YoKamalaSoIndian — SanghiDentico (@priyathedentico) August 17, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndianShe switches off the fan in the morning to wake up family members. — Ullas Panolil (@UllasPanolil) August 17, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that after it is emptied she cuts the toothpaste to take out even the last trace left in it pic.twitter.com/i1gE8lKFaZ — Lutyens' Cow (@Lutyens_Cow) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that she has a plastic bag full of used plastic bags — ࿗ Kunthavi ࿗ (@Kunthavi5) August 17, 2020

The list goes on.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, who has many firsts to a trailblazing career starting with an attorney from California, was also the district attorney for San Francisco -- the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

Although Harris has been more understated about her Indian heritage than her experience as a Black woman, her path to US vice-presidential pick has also been guided by the values of her Indian-born mother, her Indian grandfather and her wider Indian family who have provided a lifelong support network that endures even from 8,000 miles away".