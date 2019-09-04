Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'You Are a Muslim': Sara Ali Khan Gets Trolled for Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

A user wrote on the comment section: "Why don't you change your name from Sara to Sara(swati) or something and then worship all the gods..."

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been attacked on religious ground after she shared a photograph celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, one even went to the extent of asking for the invocation of fatwa against her.

Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to Instagram, to wish her fans on Tuesday. The "Simmba" star shared an image of her seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

She faced criticism on social media for posting the photo with the Hindu God.

Captioned: "Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Ganeshji remove all your obstacles, and fill your year with laughter, positivity and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi", the image did not go down well with several users, who claimed the actress is Muslim and should stick to Islam.

A user wrote on the comment section: "Why don't you change your name from Sara to Sara(swati) or something and then worship all the gods..."

"I though you are Muslim," another taunted.

"Please accept Hinduism," said another.

"Please Saraji behave yourself you are a Muslim so... please don't do this again," another taunted.

One said that a "Fatwa" needs to be issued against Sara. "Shame on you if you are Khan then don't change god," a user said.

