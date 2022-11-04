'You Are a Saint, Brother': US Paraglider Rescues Woman Stuck on Top of Submerged Car

A US paraglider had to make an unscheduled landing in an open field after spotting a woman drowning. The incident took place on Sunday morning when the paraglider, Cristiano Piquet, a resident of Miami, saw a woman clinging to the roof of her submerged car in a nearby canal, fighting hard for survival. According to a report by Miami Herald, Piquet was video recording his flight, which is a usual routine. The paraglider first noticed an alligator splashing in the water north of Homestead and then his gaze went to a car submerged in the canal.

“I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water. I flew closer to the car, and I saw a woman on top,” said Piquet. He immediately made an emergency landing claiming that he was careful about not hitting any power lines of his paramotor. After freeing himself from the heavy machine from his back, Piquet made his way to the canal and enquired if his help is required.

“Oh my God! I fell with my car in here,” yelped the woman who was hanging tightly on the top of the drowned vehicle. The 40-year-old paraglider quickly proceeded to get help from a man who lived nearby. They used a rope to pull the woman out from the water body back to safety. The rescue mission was recorded in Piquet’s usual video blogs, in which the woman can be heard squealing in pain as she is rescued.

In the end, the video also shows multiple Miami Rescue personnel assembled at the scene. As per the report, six units of the Miami-Dade fire department responded to the accident. After finding that the driver was pulled back to safety, the assembled crew did a security sweep to make sure that no one else was left behind in the canal. The rescued woman was sent to a medical facility for monitoring any trauma or wounds that she suffered during the unfortunate incident.

