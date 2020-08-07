'You are All Safe': Pune Police has an 'Insta'nt Safety Check' for You on Twitter

Lately, police forces of several states have made their social media presence felt with witty posts. From memes to sarcasm and even using the famous dialogues from movies, it looks like police forces have their social media game on point.

In a latest, to reiterate the importance of washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Pune Police used Instagram interface.

“Insta’nt safety? Check,"the text on the image reads.

The Pune Police have once again impressed the people for their creative way of reaching out to people and conveying important message in the most quirky way.

“Very impressed with the Pune police in efficiency and quick response for issue of EVANS for travel. Keep up all the good work,” a Twitter user responded to the post. Some expressed gratitude while others praised them for their way of conveying the message

Earlier on August 4, the Pune City Traffic Police shared a tweet on “How not wear a mask,” showing the correct way of wearing the mask.

The Pune Police Department in the past has shared impressive posts and memes connected to cyber security and threat citing examples from a deleted scene in the movie, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

The most magical way to keep cyber threat at bay - keep your passwords to yourself. Always.#CyberSafety #HarryPotter #HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/dqQXIdKTpE — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) July 31, 2020

Pune Police never ceases to impress us.