'You Are Not Alone': Deepika's Heartfelt Speech at Davos Addresses the Battle with Mental Health

Deepika Padukone has been one of the very few actresses in Bollywood who has been very vocal and open about her depression.

Not just vocalize it, Deepika has also been an active campaigner in raising awareness about mental health by starting her own foundation called 'The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation,' which reaches out to survivors of mental health.

While receiving an award at the Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum in Davos, addressed her mental health and the need to raise awareness about it.

"In the time that it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide," starts Deepika, quoting statistics of how every forty seconds, one person succumbs to suicide. She also lists the economic effect of anxiety and depression on the global economy, estimating it to be at 1 trillion dollars.

She then delves into personal story and talked about her own struggle with depression and anxiety which began in February of 2014, and how often she thought of "giving up." She details how her mother made her seek professional health.

Deepika then explains, that "Anxiety and depression are treatable. In my experience, acceptance is the first step to recovery," she says.

Delving into why she started 'The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation', she explains that it was her need to make a difference, and save at least one life in the process.

She explains that her relationship with the illness has taught her so much. "You are not alone," she says, "But more importantly, there is hope."

Watch the full video posted on Instagram below.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.