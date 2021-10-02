'You Are Scum': US Family Puts Up Angry Messages For Thief Who Stole Their Pumpkin

It’s Halloween season and it’s understandable that if sentiments run wild over pumpkins. That is why, when a prized pumpkin weighing 60 pounds (27 kg) was stolen from the garden of a family living at American Fork in Utah (USA), the victims had a few strong words to say.

According to the Ksltv, the pumpkin was grown on the opposite side of their house on a fence next to the sidewalk. As per the assumption of the family, the pumpkin went missing in the middle of the night. But things didn’t end there. Patty, who had planted the vegetable, wanted to let the thief know that stealing a pumpkin is not very nice, and put up some signs.

Here is the post:

Things get stolen all the time. But when someone stole a pumpkin from an American Fork family’s garden, that family decided to make some signs for the thief. These are the words on the signs I can show you without my managers having a word with me. @KSL5TV at 5 and 6. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/quGUZFy2p5— Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) October 1, 2021

She used a few plastic cups to write: “You are scum who stole our pumpkin." Meanwhile, the message she wrote is getting much more attention than the stolen pumpkin.

“I hope they feel they did wrong and hopefully they don’t do it again. Respect other people’s property,” she told KSLTV.

In a similar incident, a group of thieves ransacked 21 shops at a local vegetable market at Dausa in India and stole 75 kg of tomatoes and an electronic weighing scale. The strange part is that the burglars did not touch the cash.The kiosks were broken and tomatoes along with electronic weighing machines had been taken away.

“The tomatoes were from Nasik and were priced at Rs 70 in wholesale and Rs 90-100 in retail," said a victim.

