You Aren't a True Bollywood Fan if You Don't Know What Happened on 2nd October

It's 2nd October and Indians are celebrating the birth anniversary of the father of our nation - Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

It's also the day when Vijay Salgaonkar, along with his family, "attended" Swami Chinmayananda's Satsang in Panaji, Goa.

Don't recollect it? Ever since the critically acclaimed and Malayalam remake Drishyam released in 2015, 2nd October has become synonymous with chauthi fail Vijay (Ajay Devgn) executing the 'perfect plan' to save his family from a murder conviction.

Here's some context to refresh your memory (in case you have forgotten):

During a school nature camp, Sam, IG Meera Deshmukh's (Tabu) son secretly films Vijay's daughter Anju showering in her bathroom and starts blackmailing her for sexual favours over the recorded clip in his phone.

In an attempt to destroy Sam's phone, Anju ends up smashing his head instead, killing him immediately. This is when movie geek and cable TV provider - Vijay comes in the picture, who then devises a plan and trains each member of his family to lie to the cops that they were in Panaji on the day (2nd Oct) when Sam went missing.

This is Vijay and his family's version of events:

They visit Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang on 2nd October (Saturday), stay in a hotel later. The next day they watch a movie and return home on 3rd October evening. (Also, they have pav bhaji for lunch)

This statement gets repeated several times (at least 20 times), over the course of the movie, while the cops interrogate Vijay and his family.

Naturally, the story fabricated by the family to evade the arrest has now become a popular meme among Bollywood fans.

*2nd october*for kids: Gandhi jayanti.for adults: Lal Bahadur Shastri jayanti.for legends: the day when Vijay Salgaonkar took his family to Swami Chinmayanand's satsang and returned on next day, i.e. 3rd october. — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) October 1, 2019

2nd October is the day to remember the Legend who believed in Non Violence. People in Uniform couldn’t Touch him. On this day, he was in Panaji with his family, attended Satsang of Swami, ate Pav Bhaji, watched a Movie, returned by bus and stopped at ATM. In the end, he Won — Joy (@Joydas) October 1, 2019

@ajaydevgn #Drishyam movie“Kl 2 October yaad hai na ❓Kl ke din Vijay aur uski 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦 panji gaye they Satsang Mein Aur waha Pav bhaji khai or 3 oct. ko wapas aye they . pic.twitter.com/Pt1paTRCCJ — Mohd shadan aaqil (@shadan_aaqil) October 1, 2019

Tomorrow is 2nd October.. Hope you guys remember that Vijay Salgaonkar and his family went to Panjim, Goa, attended a Satsang, ate Paav Bhaaji and then came back home the next day !! Remember it as I.G, Goa Police Meera Deshmukh might ask you !! pic.twitter.com/G4RwL4ye3T — Pranjal Chaudhari (@PranjalC23) October 1, 2019

Oct 2: The Bollywood Guy In Me Cannot Forget The Importance of October 2. Vijay (@ajaydevgn) Apni Family Ko Lekar Satsang Ke Liye Panjhi Gaya Tha Aur Oct 3 Ko Vapas Lauta Tha! Drishyam's Key Point! #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/jKYwqoNyN0 — Ashok Karania (@ashokkarania) October 1, 2018

But why does the police buy their story even when they were at home on 2nd Oct, the day of Sam's death?

Here's what actually happened:

3rd October: Vijay (Ajay Devgn) visits Panaji to dispose of Sam's car and his sim card. He then buys 4 movie tickets, 4 pav bhajis, 4 return bus tickets and visits an ATM (the CCTV footage of which Tabu watches later).

Image(s) credits: Panorama Studios

4th October: This time, the family legit visits Panaji and they recreate the chain of events, as per their statements given to police.

They attend the Swami Chinmayanand Satsang, watch a movie, have pav bhaji in a restaurant and stay in a hotel (this is when Vijay also changes the lodge's register entry to 2nd October) and return on 5th October evening. While doing so, Vijay befriends everyone he meets along the way. The restaurant owner, the bus conductor, the cinema guy... the list is endless.

Image(s) credits: Panorama Studios

Vijay AGAIN visits Panaji after a few days and meets the same bunch of people just to remind them of his meeting with them on 3rd October. These people get interrogated later and their statements prove Vijay's alibi.

As twisted as it was, Drishyam got critical acclaim and was lauded for its screenplay.

So the next time someone asks you where Vijay and his family were on 2nd October, you know what to say.

