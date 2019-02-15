English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You Can Buy a Porsche, But Not Common Sense: Boating School Trolls Man After Car Ends Up In Water
"If only money could buy common sense," wrote one user.
"If only money could buy common sense," wrote one user.
"Money can't buy happiness" is how the saying goes. And that is debatable, as Ariana Grande argues that the person who invented the saying "must not have had enough money," in her new hit song 7 rings.
However, it appears that money can't buy you common sense either.
The owner of an Porsche, which costs about AUS$65,000, or INR 32,87,233 left his expensive car in a harbor in Perth. Even though the exact course of events of how the car ended up in the water, and remained partially submerged, is still a bit of a mystery, the aftermath is not.
A video thar went viral on Facebook showed the car submerged in about a foot of water, on a boat ramp with the jet ski bobbing behind it, still attached to its trailer. So maybe it could be a jet-skiing excursion gone wrong.
The video that was posted by Perth Boat School on Facebook, takes a dig at the owner and the situation he drove himself into. Or should we say, dove into?
The boat club shared the viral video along with a piece of advice "Thought it would be a good time to say that we can also train people how to launch boats ... if you need help, just ask."
People in the comments section also found it rather amusing.
Well, as someone in the comments section summed it all up: Too many dollars, not enough sense.
