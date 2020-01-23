Take the pledge to vote

You Can Buy Houses in This Beautiful Italian Town for Less Than Rs 80

Bisaccia, a beautiful town in Italy is selling ramshackle properties in as low as one euro!

Trending Desk

January 23, 2020
Who wouldn’t want a house in a place as picturesque as Italy? But then, there is money, right?

Bisaccia, a beautiful town in Italy is selling ramshackle properties in as low as one euro! According to CNN, 90 buildings almost in ruins have been put to sale to encourage people to move there. This has been done to help the vanishing communal town flourish again.

Francesco Tartaglia, Deputy Mayor of the town told CNN, “The abandoned land spreads throughout the most ancient part of the village. Houses are clustered together, one next to the other along the same roads. Some even share a common entrance”.

He went on to say that because of this, they encourage families to buy adjacent houses, so that the town can breathe new life altogether.

In the deal, the buyers would of course be expected re-build the properties or renovate the houses. However, unlike the usual Italian towns, there is no definite time frame to complete the renovation or any kind of stated investment level.

The “Genteel town”, which was once a lively town of Wool-makers and artisans, witnessed severe earthquakes during the 20th century. The last calamity happened in 1980, after which there was heavy emigration, deserting the town.

"Newcomers here are pampered and taken care off. We want this place to shine again,” Francesco said.

