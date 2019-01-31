LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    BJP Leading
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Won
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'You Can Never Repay Your Parent's Debts': Bengali Bride Challenges Farewell Ritual In Best Way Possible

A Bengali bride who broke a tradition of the farewell part of a wedding ritual did it in the best way possible - by saying that she can never repay the debt of her parents.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 31, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'You Can Never Repay Your Parent's Debts': Bengali Bride Challenges Farewell Ritual In Best Way Possible
A Bengali bride who broke a tradition of the farewell part of a wedding ritual did it in the best way possible - by saying that she can never repay the debt of her parents.
Indian weddings have a plethora of rituals. A lot of them include the tradition of "leaving one house and going to another", in the sense that you leave everything you have behind to start a new life.

This is common across communities for bridal ceremonies, and usually involves a lot of tears as the 'vidai' or farewell takes place.

A Bengali bride, however, just broke this tradition in the most bad-ass, but also not disrespectful, way possible.

A video which has been going viral on Facebook, posted by the bride herself, has over 3 million views.

In the video, the bride can be seen in beginning stages of the 'farewell' rituals, which in Bengali ends with ‘Kanakanjali’ where the bride tosses rice behind her, and says that she has repaid her parents debts, so she is now leaving.

This badass bride, however, tosses the rice, but says something you don't expect to hear. She says, "You can never repay your parent's debts," instantly warming everyone present in the vicinity's hearts.

"You're completely correct," people present at the venue can be heard saying on the video.

The bride doesn't just end with that. The typical 'vidai' involves a tearful bride crying as she leaves the house to find a new home, and accepts that maybe she won't ever return.

This bride, however, is smiling and says, "I'll be back," and soon, walks off with her husband and family, and everyone can be seen cheering and lauding the move.



While breaking traditions isn't always seen as something positive, this bride's take on it was not only legitimate, but also touching. The video, which currently has over 72 thousand shares proves just this.







Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram