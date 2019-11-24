Take the pledge to vote

Ever Wondered How Old Your Dog Really Is? This Formula Could Help You Calculate Accurately

This study accurately calculates how old your dog is.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 24, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
Ever Wondered How Old Your Dog Really Is? This Formula Could Help You Calculate Accurately
This study accurately calculates how old your dog is.

A report published in Daily Mail cited the study, which was first published on BioRxiv, according to which, researchers have come up with a new formula for calculating the age of a dog in comparison to a human. It is based on the rate that molecules are added to DNA.

Lead author of the study Tina Wang revealed that the exact comparison of age between a dog and human is not easy as both the beings mature at a different rate, the report added.

The formula, introduced by the team of researchers, keeps an eye at the DNA change taking place in a dog and human over a period of time. Study authors called the process epigenetic clock.

After conducting the study, researchers spotted resemblances in the timing of major milestones between pet pooches and humans, the report said.

The study authors say with the help of the epigenetic clock, one can calculate a dog’s age in human years. First, the epigenetic clock finds the natural logarithm of dog’s age then multipliers it with 16. Once done, 31 is added to the total. Hence, the dog’s age in human years is found, the report added.

Now, if we use this formula, then a 5 year old dog would be 56 years and a 10-year-old dog would be 67-year-old.

However, the team did find that there were points in the dog's life when the clocks did not match, for example, during puberty, as the canines matured earlier than humans, the study revealed.

