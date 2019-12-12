Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch

The Tiny Master is around 5 inches and has eyes made of glass and the skeleton made of wire. Moreover, an extra charge of $35 will be added for shipping the good in the United States.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Jon Favreau Twitter
Image Courtesy: Jon Favreau Twitter

A toy maker on an e-commerce website is making Disney+ series The Mandalorian’s character, Baby Yoda toy for $300. The maker has named the toy ‘tiny master.’

The toy is so much in demand that it has a waiting period of 14-17 months. Etsy store GakmanCreatures makes the toy out of faux fur, polymer clay and pastels. The Tiny Master is around 5 inches and has eyes made of glass and skeleton made of wire. Moreover, an extra charge of $35 will be added for shipping the good in the United States, reported Cnet.

The store told Cnet, “Due to the high demand, actual waiting period is at least 14-17 months after the date of purchase or even longer. This item can't be delivered by Christmas 2019 and 2020.”

The child called in the series is a green coloured dwarf size creature, with big ears and eyes.

Meanwhile, there is a petition doing rounds which demands a Baby Yoda emoji. A bunch of people have filed a petition on Change.org urging Apple to add Baby Yoda to its collection of emojis.

Recently, memes with a picture of Baby Yoda sipping his hot beverage went viral on the internet. While some believe Baby Yoda is drinking tea, a bunch of people also think that the beverage is soup, and there is no denying that there is also a group of people who say that the drink is coffee.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

