English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
Save the environment and also earn a free beer for it, by picking up trash on Goa's beaches and exchanging them at the 'Waste-Bar.'
Image Credits: Zomato/Zanzibar
Loading...
While drinking beer on a beach in Goa may attract you a fine of Rs 2000, cleaning up beer bottle caps may actually earn you a free beer!
Goa, which is known primarily for being a tourism hub and attracts over 7 lakh tourists in a year, also ends up generating a lot of waste from these tourists littering the beaches.
In an initiative to go green, conceived by Drishti Marine, and the department of state tourism industry in Goa, the new initiative lets you exchange garbage from the beach for a beer.
The price of one beer costs ten beer bottle caps or twenty used cigarette butts, and you can exchange them at a Goan beach. After the initiative was kicked off on January 30th, Zanzibar on Baga Beach became one of the first waste-shacks to start this exchange.
"The waste bar is a win-win concept. It is positive for the venue as it is a positive event that attracts a crowd. You get very happy customers as they feel they contribute to the society and get a free drink for it. And for brands, it helps in positioning," Noreen van Holstein, who conceptualised the campaign along with Drishti Marine, told IANS.
And it's not just cigarette butts and bottle caps - used plastic straws will also get you a cocktail or a chilled beer. More 'waste bars' are scheduled to open in the next few months.
#TeraMeraBeach, which is a collaboration of organisations running a campaign to build awareness and knowledge around cleanliness and waste management on the beaches of Goa, also became a part of this initiative, creating an event for the 'waste bar.'
Well, if you don't want to pay the fine and enjoy a free beer in Goa, you now know how to, while simultaneously saving the environment - the perfect win-win situation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Goa, which is known primarily for being a tourism hub and attracts over 7 lakh tourists in a year, also ends up generating a lot of waste from these tourists littering the beaches.
In an initiative to go green, conceived by Drishti Marine, and the department of state tourism industry in Goa, the new initiative lets you exchange garbage from the beach for a beer.
The price of one beer costs ten beer bottle caps or twenty used cigarette butts, and you can exchange them at a Goan beach. After the initiative was kicked off on January 30th, Zanzibar on Baga Beach became one of the first waste-shacks to start this exchange.
"The waste bar is a win-win concept. It is positive for the venue as it is a positive event that attracts a crowd. You get very happy customers as they feel they contribute to the society and get a free drink for it. And for brands, it helps in positioning," Noreen van Holstein, who conceptualised the campaign along with Drishti Marine, told IANS.
And it's not just cigarette butts and bottle caps - used plastic straws will also get you a cocktail or a chilled beer. More 'waste bars' are scheduled to open in the next few months.
#TeraMeraBeach, which is a collaboration of organisations running a campaign to build awareness and knowledge around cleanliness and waste management on the beaches of Goa, also became a part of this initiative, creating an event for the 'waste bar.'
Well, if you don't want to pay the fine and enjoy a free beer in Goa, you now know how to, while simultaneously saving the environment - the perfect win-win situation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel is Having 'These Memories' But She Can't Tell If They are Real
- Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Review: We Looked Hard, But There Really Are no Faults
- No Longer 'Pale Blue Dot': The Earth May Stop Being Blue In 80 Years, Finds MIT Study
- Volkswagen Connect Review – Making Your Car Smarter and Safer
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results