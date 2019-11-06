Take the pledge to vote

You Can Now Get Your Favourite Haldirams Bhujia and Soan Papdi in the US

The agreement with the e-commerce powerhouse will catapult the Indian snacks major to expand and make inroads in the American market, and discover millions of new buyers.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
You Can Now Get Your Favourite Haldirams Bhujia and Soan Papdi in the US
The agreement with the e-commerce powerhouse will catapult the Indian snacks major to expand and make inroads in the American market, and discover millions of new buyers.

Indian savoury and confectionary major Haldiram's signed up for Amazon's global selling program to e-tail its delicacies in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

"We want to further expand our presence amongst our global customers. Collaborating with Amazon's global selling program allows us direct access to the American market," said Haldiram's snacks managing director Pankaj Agarwal in a statement.

The agreement with the e-commerce powerhouse will catapult the Indian snacks major to expand and make inroads in the American market, and discover millions of new buyers.

Interestingly, the United States accounts for 40 per cent of the company's exports.

"Through the global selling program, we offer them (Haldiram's) end-to-end solutions for quality made in India products among global consumers," said Amazon India global trade head Abhijit Kamra.

Kamra said Amazon's global selling program facilitates e-commerce exports with global customer access.

Amazon launched its global selling program in India in 2015, which currently clocks cumulative exports of $1 billion.

According to Amazon, nearly 50,000 Indian manufacturers, brands and traders are currently making use of its global e-commerce exports channel to sell 150 million products, across 12 Amazon international marketplaces.

Starting as a small entity in Bikaner in Rajasthan in 1937, Haldiram's products are now available in more than 80 countries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
