You Can Now Own an Original Picasso Painting For Less Than Rs 8,000
It is a painting "that makes people think and dream".
Pablo PICASSO (1881 - 1973), 'Nature Morte' © Courtesy of Succession Picasso, Paris, 2019
A canvas by the Spanish master worth more than one million euros ($1.1 million) is to be raffled off for charity.
Anyone buying a 100-euro ticket in the international draw has a one-in-200,000 chance of winning a still life of a stylised glass of absinthe and a newspaper Picasso created in 1921.
The draw, whose proceeds will go to the charity CARE to combat poverty in Africa, was launched at the Picasso Museum in Paris Tuesday.
The last time the organisers held one, six years ago, Picasso's "Man with Opera Hat" was won by a 25-year-old Pittsburgh fire safety official, Jeffrey Gonano, who was looking for something to decorate his home.
The five million euros raised went to help preserve ancient city of Tyre in Lebanon.
"Art and charity usually come together at gala dinners, where a few [wealthy] people fork out millionaire sums for a painting," said Peri Cochin, the French television producer behind the draw.
She hopes to raise up to 19 million euros for CARE from the new raffle: 50,000 people -- mostly from the US, Britain, Mexico and Brazil -- took part in the last draw.
The painting this time comes from the billionaire Lebanese-born collector David Nahmad, who has one of the biggest private collection of Picassos in the world.
He will get one million euros from the draw with the rest going to the charity.
Picasso Museum director Laurent Le Bon said the painting comes from a period when Picasso "synthesised the realist and cubist currents" of his work.
It is a painting "that makes people think and dream", he told AFP.
The draw, which is being run through the 1picasso100euros.com website, will take place in Paris on January 6.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Own an Original Picasso Painting For Less Than Rs 8,000
- Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Erica Fernandes, Says 'Not Aware of These Rumours'
- Pakistani Bride Sports Jewelry Made of Tomatoes for Wedding to Call Out Skyrocketing Prices
- I-League 2019-20 Fixtures Announced: Full List of Matches
- Instagram Cracks Down on Ghosty, a Scary Stalking App For Android Phones