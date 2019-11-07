Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

You Can Now Take a Dump in a Gold Toilet Made of Diamonds and Worth 1.3 Million Dollars

A Hong Kong jeweler actually took his obsession with gold and diamonds to another level with a toilet made from gold and diamond studded seat.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
You Can Now Take a Dump in a Gold Toilet Made of Diamonds and Worth 1.3 Million Dollars
A Hong Kong jeweler actually took his obsession with gold and diamonds to another level with a toilet made from gold and diamond studded seat.

A Hong Kong jeweler actually took his obsession with gold and diamonds to another level with a toilet made from gold and diamond studded seat.

This piece of art costs 12 million yuan or $1.3 million, reported The Indian Express.

Take a look at this flamboyant piece of work:

Hong Kong jewellery firm Aaron Shum’s brand Coronet is behind the production of this sumptuous toilet. The special toilet was unveiled at the second edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Moving beyond the golden toilet, which is not that uncommon, this toilet’s seat needs your attention. The seat is made of bullet-proof glass that encases 40,815 small diamonds.

The owner has no intention of selling this toilet. The Hong Kong Jeweler told MailOnline, “We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it”.

Coronet produced this toilet in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for “The Most Diamonds set in a Toilet”.

Previously, the company holds records for crafting the most number of diamonds on a sunglass, watch, mobile case and a handbag that looked like a Coca-Cola bottle, reported The Indian Express.

Apart from this lavish art piece, a 18K white gold guitar was on display that managed to get the attention as well. The guitar was made out of 18k white gold and had 400-carat diamonds on it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram