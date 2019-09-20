You Can Now Take a Twelve Day Adventure Cruise With Margaret Atwood
The itinerary starts and ends in St. John's, Newfoundland and takes cruisers to Nova Scotia and prime spots for whale and marine wildlife watching.
The itinerary starts and ends in St. John's, Newfoundland and takes cruisers to Nova Scotia and prime spots for whale and marine wildlife watching.
Arguably Canada's biggest literary export of the moment, Margaret Atwood, has been tapped to be a special guest aboard an adventure cruise that will set sail next summer in the maritime provinces of Canada.
Atwood will set sail with guests of the Ocean Explorer next June with small-ship expedition firm Adventure Canada, which will cruise eastern Canada on a 12-day expedition.
The itinerary starts and ends in St. John's, Newfoundland and takes cruisers to Nova Scotia and prime spots for whale and marine wildlife watching.
The news comes hot on the heels of her release of "The Testaments," a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" which was turned into a TV series on Hulu, starring Elisabeth Moss as main character Offred. The televised adaptation helped revive Atwood's popularity among the mainstream public.
The Atlantic Canada Explorer expedition lifts anchor June 15, 2020 and returns to port June 26. Rates start at CAD $3,400.
For aspiring writers, there's also Writer's Cruise, floating writers' retreats that also feature experts and special guests. The next writer's cruise sets sail in November from Fort Lauderdale with a screenwriter, novelist and literary agent to help writers break into the publishing world.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Accused of Supporting Aarey Forest Destruction
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Ever Goal
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image