You Can Now Take a Twelve Day Adventure Cruise With Margaret Atwood

The itinerary starts and ends in St. John's, Newfoundland and takes cruisers to Nova Scotia and prime spots for whale and marine wildlife watching.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 20, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
Arguably Canada's biggest literary export of the moment, Margaret Atwood, has been tapped to be a special guest aboard an adventure cruise that will set sail next summer in the maritime provinces of Canada.

Atwood will set sail with guests of the Ocean Explorer next June with small-ship expedition firm Adventure Canada, which will cruise eastern Canada on a 12-day expedition.

The itinerary starts and ends in St. John's, Newfoundland and takes cruisers to Nova Scotia and prime spots for whale and marine wildlife watching.

The news comes hot on the heels of her release of "The Testaments," a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" which was turned into a TV series on Hulu, starring Elisabeth Moss as main character Offred. The televised adaptation helped revive Atwood's popularity among the mainstream public.

The Atlantic Canada Explorer expedition lifts anchor June 15, 2020 and returns to port June 26. Rates start at CAD $3,400.

For aspiring writers, there's also Writer's Cruise, floating writers' retreats that also feature experts and special guests. The next writer's cruise sets sail in November from Fort Lauderdale with a screenwriter, novelist and literary agent to help writers break into the publishing world.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
