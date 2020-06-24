You Can Now Virtually Explore the Lost Continent Zealandia Underwater, Here's How

Zealandia, a huge mass of land, is a lost continent that has now sunk to the ocean bed below New Zealand. Once a part of the same land as that of Antarctica and Australia; Zealandia has remained undiscovered for a long time.

However, now people will be able to explore Zealandia online and fulfill their curiosity. A research institute from New Zealand called GNS Science has taken the initiative to bring maps of the sunken continent along with other historical and geographical information to the public domain.

The two maps have been released with a brand new website called E Tūhura - Explore Zealandia or TEZ. People can access the information to know how the modern day New Zealand came into being and explore geosciences data about Te Riu-a-Māui, which is another name for Zealandia.

In a press release, Dr Nick Mortimer, who was the lead author of the maps, said, “These maps are a scientific benchmark – but they’re also more than that. They’re a way of communicating our work to our colleagues, stakeholders, educators and the public”.

“Their value is that they provide a fresh context in which to explain and understand the setting of New Zealand’s volcanoes, plate boundary and sedimentary basins,” he further said.

Zealandia is spread over an area of five million square kilometers and a small part of the continent is on land, with the rest under the sea. The two maps to have been released by GNS Science are the tectonic map and the bathymetric map.

One can check them out here.