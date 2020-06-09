You Can Visit International Space Station From Home With a Little Help from Google

Many of us dream of becoming astronauts and exploring the space in our childhood. While realizing this dream requires an interest in science subjects, high-level space research capability, and unparalleled dedication; we can still enjoy some of the fun parts.

For starters, with one click of a computer mouse, we can get a tour of the International Space Station (ISS).

The modular space station situated in a low earth orbit carries out regular space research and can accommodate up to 6 people comfortably at a time.

The SpaceX rocket Crew Dragon was the latest to carry astronauts to the ISS.

With astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken experiencing the ISS first hand presently, a similar virtual tour is possible for all of us with Google Maps street view. As part of Google Arts and Culture, the map provides a street view of the various parts of the station.

Click here to get directly transported to the ISS.

Image credit: Google Maps.

You can zoom in at corners and get a 360-degree view by moving the cursor. There are also notes added over pictures to give you additional knowledge.

Created with the collaboration of five different space agencies – NASA, European Space Agency (ESA), Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities (ROSCOSMOS), Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) – the ISS rotates around the earth every 90 minutes at a speed of about 17,500 miles per hour.

It has been serving as a host to multiple astronauts and research programmes.