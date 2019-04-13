SPONSORED BY
You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69

As soon as the 'Game of Thrones' season eight airs, this website will send out spoilers to your unsuspecting friends and enemies. You just have to provide the website with their phone numbers.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Image by HBO / Hotstar | spoiled.io.
Imitating Daenerys Targaryen's 'Dracarys', a cruel website is inviting people to inflict pain (and perhaps death) upon their enemies by sending them spoilers from the season eight of Games of Thrones.

With seven seasons down and only 2 days to go for the big finale, fans of Game of Thrones have been walking tight ropes to avoid having a brush with spoilers (albeit fake) that are floating on the web that could possibly ruin the final date with their beloved characters.

As soon as the season eight airs, spoiled.io will send out spoilers to your unsuspecting friends and enemies. You just have to provide the website with their phone numbers.

This could be effective especially in India as the new episodes will premiere at 6:30 am on Mondays starting the coming one.

The price of sending out the spoilers? Rs 69 and friendship.

"Ruin Game of Thrones for your friends, automatically," reads the title of spoiled.io.

"Do your friends love Game of Thrones, but watch it after it airs? Are you a terrible friend? Great!" the website states.

But will they know the culprit behind such a lethal crime? Nope.

"For just $0.99 USD, Spoiled will anonymously and ruthlessly text spoilers to your unsuspecting friends after each new episode airs. Afterwards, sit back, relax, and view your friend's responses," the website informs.

The website also lists a few FAQs to clear your doubts:

What happens after I pay?

As soon as the next Game of Thrones episode airs, Spoiled.io will text shocking revelations to the number you enter.

Can I see the responses to the spoilers?

Yes! After you order we email you a link so you may view any texted responses to the spoilers we send out.

Why does it cost money?

How else is a Lannister going to pay his debts?

The website (app) has been up for more than three years, in case you're wondering. But what better a time to send your friend, enemy or an ex a GoT spoiler and spend the rest of your life alone?
