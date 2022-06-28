You Can Soon Give Alexa Voice of a Deceased Family Member; Here's How

When loved ones pass away, the only way we hold on to their memories is in the form of photos and videos from the past and they play an important role in moving on. While there is absolutely no way that the pain from losing a loved one can be nullified, memories do give a semblance of hope.

Recently, there was a trend in which people used technology to animate photos of dead friends and family members to give new life to their memories. While this seemed to have been comforting to many, it is certainly downright creepy for others. However, the creepy quotient is going to skyrocket soon, courtesy of a new feature Amazon is working on where voices of the departed can be revived.

Yes, you heard that right. No, Amazon is not working on a supernatural séance as it may sound but a feature for Alexa which will allow the artificial intelligence to replicate the voice of a departed relative. At the company’s Re: MARS (Machine Learning, Automation, Robots and Space) conference, Amazon is working on a smart speaker that will soon be able to respond to your questions in the voice of your deceased relative.

According to the company, the objective is to “make memories last.” Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, may soon be able to replicate any speech after hearing it for less than a minute thanks to a technique that the company is developing.

During the event, Rohit Prasad, Senior Vice President, Alexa Team, stated that they are utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to make memories persist so that it will be simpler to get rid of the anguish associated with losing the people you love.

As part of a demonstration, Prasad played a video where a child gets to listen to a bedtime story by Alexa in his late grandmother’s voice.

Currently, it is not known what stage the feature is at right now and Amazon has also not mentioned when it plans to roll this out.

