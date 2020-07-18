You Can Spot These 5 Planets Along With the Moon on Sunday Without a Telescope

The universe in itself is perhaps the most magical place. On Sunday, July 19, 2020, one can spot Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn along with the moon in the sky.

What is more interesting is the fact that you would not need any equipment to view this. All that you need to do is wake up at least an hour before the sunrise and watch the sky.

According to a report published in Cnet, one may also be able to see this sight for a few subsequent days till July 25.

As per Jeffrey Hunt, an astronomy educator, if you tend to miss the window this year the next opportunity will only come in late June 2022. Further, this sight will be visible on both the northern and southern hemisphere.

Speaking to CNET, he said, “Step outside early in the morning, at least an hour before sunrise," Hunt said. "Find the four bright planets -- Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. They look like overly bright stars.”

He further mentions that these planets will look like overly bright stars in the sky. The astronomy educator said, “Brilliant Venus is low in the east-northeast. Mars is the lone 'star' in the southeast, and Jupiter and Saturn are the stars in the southwest.

Notably, the moon will only be illuminated by around one per cent. If he is to be believed, Mercury will be visible on the right of the moon.