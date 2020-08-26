You Can Use This Visualisation Tool to Trace the Journey of NASA's Perseverance Rover to Mars

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on July 30 launched Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission. Now, the US space agency lets people watch the trajectory of the rover with the help of Eyes on the Solar System, a web app.

NASA on August 22 took to Twitter to inform them about the web app. It said, “Wonder where @NASAPersevere is as it hurtles through space? Follow along with our crisply rendered web app, @NASA_Eyes on the Solar System, which shows where the spacecraft is in real-time using the same data the team uses to plan the path to Mars."

Wonder where @NASAPersevere is as it hurtles through space? Follow along with our crisply rendered web app, @NASA_Eyes on the Solar System, which shows where the spacecraft is in real-time using the same data the team uses to plan the path to Mars. https://t.co/YYyy3BPJha pic.twitter.com/Fxrzb7qAcP — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 21, 2020

The perseverance rover is going to take almost six months to reach the red planet.

The visualisation tool allows people to see the distance between the spacecraft and Mars. It also lets people check the relative velocity between Mars and Earth and other planets.

They can customise what they see using dozens of controls on pop-up menus, besides choosing how they want to watch it. To experience 3D mode, users just need a pair of red-cyan anaglyph glasses.

"With all our orbital assets circling Mars as well as Curiosity and InSight on its surface, there is new data and imagery coming in all the time about the Red Planet," said Jon Nelson, visualization technology and applications development supervisor at JPL.

According to a report by Nerdist which published on Tuesday, the rover yesterday was 246 million miles away from the Red planet. It’s travelling at a speed of 71,000 miles per hour.

The mission has been launched to search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars and collect samples of the soil that will be sent back to Earth for study.