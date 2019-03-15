LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'You Can't Blame PewDiePie': Why New Zealand Shooting is Not The YouTuber's Fault

The sane Internet is trying to explain to the rest of the Internet that PewDiePie had nothing to do with the attack.

Updated:March 15, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
"This is one of New Zealand's darkest days," said the country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern hours after a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle shot and killed 40 people at two mosques in Christchurch. The gunman believed to be a 28-year old Australian Brenton Tarrant live streamed the episode on Facebook.

Moments before the shooting occurred, the gunman is heard saying, “Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie.”

The attacks began at about 1:40 p.m., not long after the midday Friday prayer, when the mosques would be most busy. The 17-minute video, which appeared to be recorded on a helmet camera, shows him driving to the mosque as he says "let's get this party started". This is followed by visuals of him firing on the worshipers in one of the mosques. He then flees the building, runs back to his car and brings out another weapon. Soon after he is seen re-entering the mosque and again begins shooting.

Hours later, PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, 29-year-old YouTuber and comedian with 89 million subscribers, tweeted, "I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy."




Soon after the world heard the gunman utter 'PewDiePie', hate had begun on the Internet.

But thankfully, there are sane people too in this world. And on the Internet. At the time of writing this, #PewdiPie is trending on Twitter and lots of them have come out to show support to the YouTuber.







The sane Internet is trying to explain to the rest of the Internet that PewdiPie had nothing to do with the attack.















New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that four people had been taken into custody, three men and one woman. As of 5:47 p.m. local time (12:47 a.m. ET), authorities said that a lockdown of local schools had been lifted.
