'You Can't Delegate Responsibility': Redditors Share Their Unforgettable Life Lessons

We learn several lessons from people or experiences throughout our lives. These experiences mould us into the person we become in the future. A Reddit user recently asked about these life lessons in a viral post. He wrote, “What life lesson did you learn that you will never forget and when did you learn it?" Soon, other users began sharing the lessons they learned and some of them appeared to quite eye-opening.

A user named @rocketparrotlet said how it took the person until the end of grad school to understand that “If you’re right but you’re obnoxious about it, people won’t see you as the good guy."

Another user named @oniwolf382 talked about what he/she learned for their mother, The person wrote, “You can delegate authority, you can’t delegate responsibility. Been a mantra my mom has spoken since I was a kid."

Just like this, a user commented about the lesson learned from his/her father. The user said, “My dad taught me as a teenager that relationships should be easy. Biggest and best lesson I’ve ever learned. Relationships should not be filled with drama but with friendship and respect. Really helped me choose who to be with. Now I teach my daughters the same thing so maybe they can prevent being in a painful relationship."

Another user talked about this particular lesson on friendship that seems to be quite relatable and something that we all should learn. The user wrote, “I was 21 when I learned that just because you’ve been friends with someone a long time, does not mean you’re obligated to stay friends with them forever. If you’re at the point where you dread being around them, leave. No amount of history is worth your peace."

The Reddit thread proves that a person continues to learn different lessons throughout their lifetime through various experiences and persons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here