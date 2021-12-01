Union Minister Piyush Goyal is celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary on December 1, 2021. Goyal, who has multiple portfolios with him including Commerce and Industry Ministry, is married to social worker Seema Goyal. The union minister on Wednesday shared a heartfelt post on the occasion, complimenting his wife for their bond. Taking to Twitter, Goyal posted two throwback pictures, one of which was taken on their wedding day. The other picture shows the two sitting on a bench.

“You complete Me, Seema,” the minister said while wishing his wife a “happy 30th wedding anniversary”.

You complete Me, SeemaHappy 30th Wedding Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/SjUG9zQZaV — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 1, 2021

Goyal’s tweet generated more than 37,000 likes and also attracted wishes from his fellow ministers. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari extended his wishes on their 30th wedding anniversary.

Happiest Anniversary to both of you! Wishing you both a healthy and blissful life of togetherness.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 1, 2021

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate, Bhupender Singh, also responded to Goyal’s tweet to wish him on the occasion.

“Many congratulations to both of you. I wish you both endless years of togetherness and happiness,” he tweeted.

Many congratulations to both of you. I wish you both endless years of togetherness and happiness.— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) December 1, 2021

Among other political personalities who wished Goyal were Lok Sabha MPs Poonamben Maadam, Prabhu Vasava, Dr Kirit Solanki and Vinod Chavda. The BJP MPs, all from Gujarat, wished the union minister from their verified Twitter accounts.

Happy Anniversary to both of you! Wishing you many more years of togetherness.— Poonamben Maadam (@PoonambenMaadam) December 1, 2021

Happiest Anniversary to both of you💐Wishing you many more years of togetherness…stay blessed😊— Prabhu Vasava MP (@prabhunvasava) December 1, 2021

Happiest Anniversary to both of you! Wishing you both a healthy and blissful life of togetherness.— Dr. Kirit Solanki MP (@drkiritpsolanki) December 1, 2021

Happiest Anniversary to both of you!— Vinod Chavda 🇮🇳 (@VinodChavdaBJP) December 1, 2021

Goyal, in his political career, has handled various ministries. When the BJP-led government came to power in the centre in 2014, he was made Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy. After that, replaced Suresh Prabhu as the Railways Minister in 2017, and remained till July 2021 when he was succeeded by Ashwini Vaishnaw. In between, he also oversaw the Finance Ministry.

After the death of Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020, Goyal was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution which he continues to hold. Besides that, he is also the Union Textiles Minister. In July 2021, he replaced Thawar Chand Gehlot to become the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

