'You Don't Have to Link Your Aadhaar to Memes Anymore': Twitter is Confused About Aadhaar Verdict
You don't have to link your Aadhaar to memes anymore.
The majority verdict of the five-judge Constitution Bench has ruled that there is no need to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones but held that Aadhaar could be passed as a money bill.
From banks to mobiles, these are five places you do not need the Aadhaar anymore.
After this verdict, social media started speculating on the guidelines imposed for the Aadhaar judgement by the Supreme Court, also pointing out how some of the guidelines were vague and contradictory.
Especially the Aadhaar and the PAN-linking, vs Aadhaar and Bank linking had people confused.
1. Aadhar not mandatory for opening bank account
2. Pancard mandatory for opening bank account
3. Aadhar-pancard linking mandatory
Nahi matlab chal kya raha hai.. ho kya raha hai ye
— Maithun (@Being_Humor) September 26, 2018
Aadhar Card not mandatory for opening Bank Account. PAN Card mandatory for Bank Account. PAN-Aadhar Mandatory for filing Tax returns. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/lGxX6VgfiE
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 26, 2018
Aadhar Verdict:
Scalar Sum: Aadhar is not mandatory for Bank Account. Aadhar must be linked with Pan. Pan is mandatory for Bank Account.
Vector Sum: Aadhar is mandatory for Bank Account
— Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) September 26, 2018
Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for opening Bank Account. But PAN Card is mandatory for Bank Account. And PAN-Aadhar are Mandatory for filing Tax returns. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/SIpkh9hNZg
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 26, 2018
Pancard mandatory but Aadhaar is not mandatory for bank acc but Aadhaar-pan link is mandatory. #AadhaarVerdict
so in layman's terms, pic.twitter.com/oHoFTa3ggf
— Neeki (@imNeeki) September 26, 2018
Me when #SupremeCourt says #Aadhaar not mandatory for bank account, but PAN is mandatory for bank account & #Aadhar is mandatory for PAN.#AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/uRcdp6f74k
— The Notorious B.E.E (@chatpataka100) September 26, 2018
It also had people rejoicing about the verdict.
PIC 1: AADHAR before supreme court decision
pic 2 : AADAHAR after supreme court decision #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/BNU4GKj5GV
— piyushjain (@piyushakak4) September 26, 2018
Q. What's common between the Aadhar card, PAN card and Driving license?
A. An ugly face on it.
— (@pranavsapra) September 26, 2018
#AadhaarVerdict clears that linking of mobile number to aadhar isn't mandatory. The judges also observed that Aadhar isn't a snooping tool for govt, it can track you down during morning walks & marriage functions even without an aadhar card.
— Rafale Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) September 26, 2018
#Breaking Now you can make jokes and meme without linking #Aadhaar#AadhaarVerdict
— Nilanka Ghosh (@NilankaGhosh) September 26, 2018
People also pointed out what could be the darker side of the verdict.
#AadhaarVerdict Simplified:
You won't need it for opening bank accounts or getting a new SIM card. The poor girl in Jharkhand who died crying for rice would still need it but you won't be bothered as it hardly affects you now.
— Scotchy (@scotchism) September 26, 2018
This is how you can unlink your Aadhaar with everything you linked in past. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/lLaxrDicCG
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 26, 2018
Quick summary of Aadhaar Verdict -
When dealing with Government, use Aadhaar card.
When dealing with anyone else, use AnAadhaar card.#AadhaarVerdict #SupremeCourt
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 26, 2018
#AadhaarVerdict
[The Supreme Court struck down the Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act on the grounds that it violated the right to privacy of citizens.]
Public : Thank God
Google/Facebook : lol
— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) September 26, 2018
