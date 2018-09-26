GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'You Don't Have to Link Your Aadhaar to Memes Anymore': Twitter is Confused About Aadhaar Verdict

You don't have to link your Aadhaar to memes anymore.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 26, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'You Don't Have to Link Your Aadhaar to Memes Anymore': Twitter is Confused About Aadhaar Verdict
You don't have to link your Aadhaar to memes anymore.
Loading...
The Supreme Court's ruling today in the much awaited Aadhaar case declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid, but with conditions.

The majority verdict of the five-judge Constitution Bench has ruled that there is no need to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones but held that Aadhaar could be passed as a money bill.

From banks to mobiles, these are five places you do not need the Aadhaar anymore.

After this verdict, social media started speculating on the guidelines imposed for the Aadhaar judgement by the Supreme Court, also pointing out how some of the guidelines were vague and contradictory.

Especially the Aadhaar and the PAN-linking, vs Aadhaar and Bank linking had people confused.



















It also had people rejoicing about the verdict.













People also pointed out what could be the darker side of the verdict.













Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...