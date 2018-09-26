'You Don't Have to Link Your Aadhaar to Memes Anymore': Twitter is Confused About Aadhaar Verdict



1. Aadhar not mandatory for opening bank account



2. Pancard mandatory for opening bank account



3. Aadhar-pancard linking mandatory



Nahi matlab chal kya raha hai.. ho kya raha hai ye

Aadhar Card not mandatory for opening Bank Account. PAN Card mandatory for Bank Account. PAN-Aadhar Mandatory for filing Tax returns. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/lGxX6VgfiE



Aadhar Verdict:



Scalar Sum: Aadhar is not mandatory for Bank Account. Aadhar must be linked with Pan. Pan is mandatory for Bank Account.



Vector Sum: Aadhar is mandatory for Bank Account

Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for opening Bank Account. But PAN Card is mandatory for Bank Account. And PAN-Aadhar are Mandatory for filing Tax returns. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/SIpkh9hNZg



Pancard mandatory but Aadhaar is not mandatory for bank acc but Aadhaar-pan link is mandatory. #AadhaarVerdict



so in layman's terms, pic.twitter.com/oHoFTa3ggf

Me when #SupremeCourt says #Aadhaar not mandatory for bank account, but PAN is mandatory for bank account & #Aadhar is mandatory for PAN.#AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/uRcdp6f74k



PIC 1: AADHAR before supreme court decision



pic 2 : AADAHAR after supreme court decision #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/BNU4GKj5GV

Q. What's common between the Aadhar card, PAN card and Driving license?



A. An ugly face on it.



#AadhaarVerdict clears that linking of mobile number to aadhar isn't mandatory. The judges also observed that Aadhar isn't a snooping tool for govt, it can track you down during morning walks & marriage functions even without an aadhar card.

#Breaking Now you can make jokes and meme without linking #Aadhaar#AadhaarVerdict



#AadhaarVerdict Simplified:

You won't need it for opening bank accounts or getting a new SIM card. The poor girl in Jharkhand who died crying for rice would still need it but you won't be bothered as it hardly affects you now.

This is how you can unlink your Aadhaar with everything you linked in past. #AadhaarVerdict pic.twitter.com/lLaxrDicCG



Quick summary of Aadhaar Verdict -

When dealing with Government, use Aadhaar card.

When dealing with anyone else, use AnAadhaar card.#AadhaarVerdict #SupremeCourt

#AadhaarVerdict

[The Supreme Court struck down the Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act on the grounds that it violated the right to privacy of citizens.]

Public : Thank God

Google/Facebook : lol



