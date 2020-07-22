'You Don't Say a Word, Yet World Understands You': When Albert Einstein Met Charlie Chaplin

Have you ever wondered what must have passed when one of the world's most renowned scientists met another genius from the comic world? We too wonder the same when talking about the unlikely friendship between Albert Einstein and Charlie Chaplin.

The Noble Prize Committee recently shared a short dialogue exchanged between the two renowned personalities, who had met in 1931 in the US during Chaplin's premiere of 'City Lights' in Lo Angeles.

The Committee states that Chaplin was the only personality in Hollywood whom Einstein wanted to meet.

Taking to Instagram, the Noble Prize Committee shared a throwback of Einstein and Chaplin from the premiere show and recalled a part of their conversation:

"Einstein: What I most admire about your art, is your universality. You don’t say a word, yet the world understands you!

Chaplin: True. But your glory is even greater! The whole world admires you, even though they don’t understand a word of what you say."

Einstein had met Chaplin on February 2, 1931, with wife Elsa Einstein.

Albert Einstein, still a German citizen at the time, had been traveling in the United States, and was introduced to Chaplin during a tour of Universal Studios. The two men developed an immediate rapport, leading Chaplin to invite the Einsteins to dinner, and later to be his special guests at this movie premiere, reports The Atlantic.