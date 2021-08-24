You Fall, You Fail: Milk Crate Challenge Has the Internet Crashing With Memes

Latest in the world of weird internet challenges is what is being dubbed the “milk crater" challenge. The stunt involves climbing up empty milk crates stacked on top of each other in a staircase-like arrangement. It is quite the balancing act, and people have been filming their attempts for social media. The unsuccessful attempts are pretty successful on Twitter, in the sense that they have inspired tons of memes and gone viral. Many Twitter users have claimed that they could not stop watching the addictive videos. Check out the almost gravity-defying successful attempts below:

Shorty raised the stakes pic.twitter.com/z3sVh3Wh7H— Dee Goodz (@dee_goodz) August 23, 2021

Aye y’all! Somebody won the milk crate challenge! Whole hood bet on Tee. Tee got paid ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OMOyrGyQv— 0-41 (@runtelldatbish) August 18, 2021

Love them or hate them, these milk crate challenge videos are slightly addictive and keep you on your toes, watching out for the ones who land on their faces or on their backs. Some of these falls seemed particularly nasty and are bound to have hurt the undertakers quite a bit. The unsuccessful attempts spurred memes all over Twitter. Check some of them out here:

I know his chest hurt 😞😂😂 #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/LDp2Kya0yC— Milk crate challenge (@milkcratechalle) August 22, 2021

My man almost had it pic.twitter.com/aWP1uTebGw— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 23, 2021

I can’t stop watching milk crate challenge videos 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/V8Uh8G3Omi— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 22, 2021

Real friendship is when you fall together, right?

A lot of people were concerned about the potentially injury-inducing stunt. “ICUs filling up. Half COVID patients. Half milk crate challenge victims," one Twitter user wrote in a wildly popular, slightly offensive tweet. There were memes and then some.

Jesus looking at us use natural selection everyday😭 pic.twitter.com/mQvoq6rh68— Dora The Explorer ☻︎ (@AExplorerDora) August 22, 2021

The whole hood after doing the milk crate Challenge pic.twitter.com/0C5gqlHtjt— Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) August 21, 2021

People after the milk crate challenge #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/9JUAfLa6gT— Pryce Jones (@OfficialPryce) August 21, 2021

2021 will be defined by the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/DQjTrVEQbh— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2021

milk crate challenge (colorized circa. 2021) pic.twitter.com/VS8BNQwYhV— water father 1312 (@hydrated_thembo) August 23, 2021

Make it do the milk crate challenge https://t.co/BRmvdf0Syf— Yash (@celtics_express) August 19, 2021

Speaking of, people’s creativity with viral internet challenges was really put to the test when the Covid-induced lockdowns were imposed all over the world. People across the world came up with a lot of challenges and activities to keep themselves entertained during this period. They included the gesture challenge, which was available as a filter on both Instagram and TikTok. In order to complete the challenge the person has to imitate the set of emoji gestures to the tunes of a fast paced music background. There was the blanket challenge, which became quite popular among fashion enthusiasts. The idea behind this was to use blankets available at home to make an outfit for yourself. Taking it further, some people also ended up doing their own in-house fashion shows with various outfits that they made out of their blankets.

As they say, there’s a fine line between bravery and foolishness. Which side of the line do you think the new milk crate challenge toes?

