You Fall, You Fail: Milk Crate Challenge Has the Internet Crashing With Memes

Latest in the world of weird internet challenges is what is being dubbed the “milk crater" challenge. The stunt involves climbing up empty milk crates stacked on top of each other in a staircase-like arrangement. It is quite the balancing act, and people have been filming their attempts for social media. The unsuccessful attempts are pretty successful on Twitter, in the sense that they have inspired tons of memes and gone viral. Many Twitter users have claimed that they could not stop watching the addictive videos. Check out the almost gravity-defying successful attempts below:
🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/twie7OWtvG— rickie jacobs (@airjacobs) August 23, 2021
Shorty raised the stakes pic.twitter.com/z3sVh3Wh7H— Dee Goodz (@dee_goodz) August 23, 2021
#CrateChallenge pic.twitter.com/2k5JmmVw1P— uncle greg (@UncleTweets) August 22, 2021
Aye y’all! Somebody won the milk crate challenge! Whole hood bet on Tee. Tee got paid ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OMOyrGyQv— 0-41 (@runtelldatbish) August 18, 2021
Love them or hate them, these milk crate challenge videos are slightly addictive and keep you on your toes, watching out for the ones who land on their faces or on their backs. Some of these falls seemed particularly nasty and are bound to have hurt the undertakers quite a bit. The unsuccessful attempts spurred memes all over Twitter. Check some of them out here:
I know his chest hurt 😞😂😂 #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/LDp2Kya0yC— Milk crate challenge (@milkcratechalle) August 22, 2021
My man almost had it pic.twitter.com/aWP1uTebGw— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 23, 2021
I can’t stop watching milk crate challenge videos 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/V8Uh8G3Omi— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 22, 2021
Real friendship is when you fall together, right?
Them falls was crucial 😂😂 #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/QB4swWZEVN— Milk crate challenge (@milkcratechalle) August 22, 2021
A lot of people were concerned about the potentially injury-inducing stunt. “ICUs filling up. Half COVID patients. Half milk crate challenge victims," one Twitter user wrote in a wildly popular, slightly offensive tweet. There were memes and then some.
pic.twitter.com/MNTHM0ivqJ— TJ (@TraMurr) August 22, 2021
Jesus looking at us use natural selection everyday😭 pic.twitter.com/mQvoq6rh68— Dora The Explorer ☻︎ (@AExplorerDora) August 22, 2021
The whole hood after doing the milk crate Challenge pic.twitter.com/0C5gqlHtjt— Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) August 21, 2021
People after the milk crate challenge #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/9JUAfLa6gT— Pryce Jones (@OfficialPryce) August 21, 2021
2021 will be defined by the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/DQjTrVEQbh— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2021
milk crate challenge (colorized circa. 2021) pic.twitter.com/VS8BNQwYhV— water father 1312 (@hydrated_thembo) August 23, 2021
Make it do the milk crate challenge https://t.co/BRmvdf0Syf— Yash (@celtics_express) August 19, 2021
Speaking of, people’s creativity with viral internet challenges was really put to the test when the Covid-induced lockdowns were imposed all over the world. People across the world came up with a lot of challenges and activities to keep themselves entertained during this period. They included the gesture challenge, which was available as a filter on both Instagram and TikTok. In order to complete the challenge the person has to imitate the set of emoji gestures to the tunes of a fast paced music background. There was the blanket challenge, which became quite popular among fashion enthusiasts. The idea behind this was to use blankets available at home to make an outfit for yourself. Taking it further, some people also ended up doing their own in-house fashion shows with various outfits that they made out of their blankets.
As they say, there’s a fine line between bravery and foolishness. Which side of the line do you think the new milk crate challenge toes?
