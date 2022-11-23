'You Fly, I Flourish': Artist's Illustrations Honouring Sacrifices Made by Mothers Resonate With Twitter

An artist on Twitter has shared a set of illustrations celebrating the sacrifices of mothers and grandmothers who have helped their daughters make progress in life. The artwork, named Women: The Longest Revolution, showcases how mothers and grandmothers made sure their daughters could get a better life despite being denied the same opportunities in their time. The artist, in a tweet thread, mentioned, “By being fiercely resilient women of their times, they harnessed the glory of their era into raising capable young girls and women of today. My series of illustrations depict inter-generational aspirations by Indian mothers and grandmothers for their daughters and granddaughter.”

Women: The Longest Revolution.I created a series of three illustrations inspired by the progress Indian girls have made in the current times due to the sacrifices made by their mothers and grandmothers. You Fly, I Flourish pic.twitter.com/My8SyKoqEu — smishdesigns (@smishdesigns) November 21, 2022

Social media users were in awe of the illustrations. Many asked the artist if they would ever sell these thoughtful works of art. A Twitter user wrote, “Oh, these are so beautiful! I am from Colombia, not from India, and the sentiment you have drawn here translates so perfectly to my own family’s experience. Thank you for sharing your art! It is lovely!”

Oh, these are so beautiful! I am from Colombia, not from India, and the sentiment you have drawn here translates so perfectly to my own family’s experience. Thank you for sharing your art! 🌷💫 It is lovely!— MonicaMunoz-Torres,PhD @monimunozto@genomic.social (@monimunozto) November 22, 2022

“My mom who had no formal education, was taught at home as a young girl, married off at age 15 or 16, told me that I wanted my daughter to study so much till she reached the pinnacle of education. And I did. To a certain degree. And married of my own choice, thanks to her!” read another comment.

My mom who had no formal education , was taught at home as a young girl , married off at age 15/16 -told me that I wanted my daughter to study soo soo much till she reached the pinnacle of education.And I did .To a certain degree . And married of my own choice ! Thanx to her— Kokila (@_kranga) November 22, 2022

A third user wrote, “This is so heart-touching personally. Raising my daughter now 5 (a lot of resemblance to the kid in pic), a constant guilt that I could not do much for my Dadi (grandmother). It’s like it is painted with my thoughts. Thank you & All the best to you.”

This is so heart-touching personally. Raising my daughter now 5 (a lot of resemblance to kid in pic…same hi h). A constant guilt that I could not do much for my Dadi (grandmother). Its like it is painted with my thoughts. Thank you & All the best to you. Can't say more.— H G (@GahlautH) November 21, 2022

Several users reminisced about how much the artwork and the thought behind it resonated with their families. One user mentioned that her maternal and paternal grandmothers were married at the age of 12 and 13 respectively. Today, 5 of their granddaughters have PhDs.

My maternal and paternal grandmothers were married at 12 and 13, respectively. 5 of their granddaughters have PhDs in math, physics, engineering, and economics. https://t.co/bK3ZWXIS2K— Nandini Gupta (@nandinigupta201) November 22, 2022

Many others used this opportunity to thank the women in their lives.

