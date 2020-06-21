Dog, Goat and Bunny Yoga: On World Yoga Day, Try These Adorable Animal Yoga Poses

International Yoga Day 2020 is just round the corner and we all might be looking forward to performing some of the best poses to mark the occasion. While it is absolutely rejuvenating to try some of the yoga poses for humans, do you know that animals also share a special bond with yoga?

Most of the yoga poses are named after animals, owing to their body’s flexibility and their ability to perform different tasks.

However, apart from giving some of their names to the yoga postures, a few animals also love to perform some yoga poses every now and then.

If you don’t believe us, here’s a look at some of the furry companies you can have by your side this International Yoga Day:



Cat Yoga

For their flexible body and quick responses, felines are considered as one of the best yoga partners you are looking for. You can perform asanas like downward-facing dog, child pose, and mountain pose with them.



Dog Yoga

Dogs are also amazing when it comes to performing yoga. Interestingly, yoga classes with dogs are popularly known as doga.



Goat Yoga

Joining the list is goat yoga, which is performed in the presence of goats. This form of yoga is in vogue these days as it helps in stress therapy.



Bunny yoga

Though, yoga with rabbits sounds a bit much but in reality there is such a thing called bunny yoga classes. So if you have a bunny at home then what are you waiting for? Pull out yoga mats and be a part of the celebration.

As of now, the bunny yoga classes are only conducted in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.



Seal yoga: While we will not advise you to go on a beach and look for a seal to give you a company, it is inspiring to watch over seals doing yoga with ease and flexibility.

