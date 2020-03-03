You Grow, Girl! A Plant Lover Watered Her Succulent for Two Years Before Realising it Was Plastic

A plant owner was in for a surprise when she went to re-pot her “beautiful succulent” after about two years of caring and watering it.

Once Caelie Wilkes pulled out the plant from its plastic container, she realised there was something else that was plastic. The succulent.

Taking to her Facebook account, Caelie recounted the entire episode.

She wrote about the lie that she was living for all this time. She added that she was “so proud” of the particular plant as it was “full, beautiful coloring” and “perfect” overall.

The plant was placed near her kitchen window, she even had a particular “watering plan”. Caelie recounted that whenever “someone else tried to water” her succulent, she would get “defensive”.

Her sweet world of illusion was soon shattered. Caelie had a heartbreak moment when she found her dear plant to be “sitting on Styrofoam” with “sand glued to the top”.

She could not help but ask, “How did I not know?”

But plastic plants ‘fooling’ humans is not new. Multiple social media users related to Caelie’s tragic story and recounted similar incidents that they went through.

One user said “something that’d happen to me”, another wrote “this reminded me of you”, tagging a friend.

A Facebook user learnt a lesson from the incident and planned to check if their plant was real or not.