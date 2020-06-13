You Have Been Peeling Vegetables Wrong Your Whole Life, Here's How You Should Actually Do It

Believe it or not, the internet today has a huge part to play in our life. With social media being abuzz with millions of tutorials and tips, we come across some unimaginable hacks almost every day.

Today, in its recent find, the internet has discovered a one-of-a-kind solution that will help you in the kitchen.

A user by the name of Liv Dalton from Australia has recently shared a hack video on TikTok. The clip reveals that we have been using the peeler wrong our whole life.

Whether it is a vegetable or fruit, peeling is a requisite in the preparation. Although it becomes a tad tiresome, it is definitely one of the basic practices one can’t do without.

Often the peeler is used from one side by peeling a small section from the tip till the root of the vegetable. They go back up and similarly repeat this process. However, in this new revelation, we see the user has used a peeler that has dual blades much like a razor. To peel, she continues in both upward and downward motions and we see the peels come off in much less time as compared to the conventional approach.

Take a look at this amazingly easy hack which could be nothing short of a lifesaver for some of you.

The hack has clocked over 500k views since shared on the video-sharing platform. Netizens have expressed their shock as they witnessed this quick and effortless method. Most of the people are not exposed to such game changers even out of the expert chefs.