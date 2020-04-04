BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'You Have Won Me Over': Gambhir Thanks RCB After Donating to Coronavirus Relief Fund

File image / News18.

File image / News18.

Gambhir had tweeted on Thursday that he was donating two years' salary to the PM-CARES fund. RCB on Friday tweeted an article on their website on Gambhir's donation.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir on Friday thanked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for acknowledging the contribution he made to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Gambhir in his reply to the tweet said: "I hated losing to you guys, but today you have won me over by this acknowledgement. Thanks a lot."

Gambhir had earlier released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund to the PM CARES fund.

The coronavirus toll rose to six on Friday in New Delhi with two new deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 72 deaths have occurred due to the virus in the country and the number of infections reported has crossed 2500. Worldwide, the number of infections have crossed one million and over 55,000 lives have been lost.

The country is currently under a three-week lockdown that was declared on March 25. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to acknowledge those at the forefront of the fight and light lamps, torches and candles at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

