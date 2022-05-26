You Love Golgappas, Right? Are You Aware Of Its Origins?

Do you know anyone who doesn’t like Golgappas? No, right? The golgappa fans are spread across the nation from East to West and North to South. It is known by different names in different regions. Golgappas are known as Pani Puris, Phuchkas, Gup chups, Pani ke Patashe, and Pakodi in different parts of the country.

Everyone likes this tasty street food, but do you know its history? How did it start being served and who first fed it to whom? Today we are going to tell you the history of these golgappas.

In India, golgappas are made with several ingredients. It includes maida, semolina and flour. Small puris are made from them and then spiced potatoes or grams are stuffed inside it. It is then filled with spicy cold water and served. But these golgappas we have today, have a rich history, the one linked to mythology.

Golgappa is included in the Puranas

You will be surprised to know that the golgappas you eat so casually on the roadside today have been mentioned in the Puranas. If mythological stories are to be believed, golgappa was first fed by Draupadi to the Pandavas.

It is said that when the Pandavas were in exile, there was very little food in the house. To test her newlywed daughter-in-law’s ability to run the house, Kunti gave her a little bit of flour and some vegetables. The challenge was to fill the stomach of the Pandavas with this. This is when Draupadi made golgappas and served Pandavas, filling their bellies.

400-year-old story

Another origin story of golgappas is related to the Magadha period. It was ordered to be cooked in India three to four hundred years ago by the king of Magadha. The person who made it is now lost in the pages of history.

Although these mentions seem to tell us that the versions of golgappas were precursors to the ones we eat today, their ingredients might have been completely different due to the unavailability of many of the spices and vegetables that we have today.

