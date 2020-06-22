BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

You May Bump into PM Katrin Jakobsdottir Next Time You're Strolling in Iceland. Here's Proof

Tweeted by @kamleshksingh | TikTok video by Max Foster.

Tweeted by @kamleshksingh | TikTok video by Max Foster.

With no security guards or armed men on her side, Iceland PM Katrin Jakobsdottir got into a candid interview with a journalist while she was on her way to work.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Share this:

Next time you're in Iceland, you might as well bump into the Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. This is exactly what happened with CNN anchor and correspondent Max Foster who happened to bump into Jakobsdottir while she was on her way to work.

With no security guards and armed men on her side, Jakobsdottir got into a candid interview of sorts with Foster. "So, Prime Minister, why should people visit Iceland," the journalist asked the PM.

Jakobsdottir obliged and said, "Iceland is a good place to be and visit. I hope it is a good place to visit. But I think, the biggest reason to visit Iceland is to see its nature. It's amazing and outstanding."

Amused to bump into the PM on the street, Foster said, "I mean you can just walk around and bump into the prime minister, which is pretty extraordinary."

"If you find that interesting, yes," the Iceland Prime Minister added as she headed to her office.

The video shot on TikTok soon went viral on social media leaving many amused by the ease of access to the chief of the country.

Interestingly, many Indian users on Twitter caught hold of the video and reacted in the most Indian way.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Katrin Jakobsdottir is currently serving as the 28th Prime Minister of Iceland and assumed office back in 2017.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading