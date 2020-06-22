You May Bump into PM Katrin Jakobsdottir Next Time You're Strolling in Iceland. Here's Proof

Next time you're in Iceland, you might as well bump into the Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. This is exactly what happened with CNN anchor and correspondent Max Foster who happened to bump into Jakobsdottir while she was on her way to work.

With no security guards and armed men on her side, Jakobsdottir got into a candid interview of sorts with Foster. "So, Prime Minister, why should people visit Iceland," the journalist asked the PM.

Jakobsdottir obliged and said, "Iceland is a good place to be and visit. I hope it is a good place to visit. But I think, the biggest reason to visit Iceland is to see its nature. It's amazing and outstanding."

Amused to bump into the PM on the street, Foster said, "I mean you can just walk around and bump into the prime minister, which is pretty extraordinary."

"If you find that interesting, yes," the Iceland Prime Minister added as she headed to her office.

The video shot on TikTok soon went viral on social media leaving many amused by the ease of access to the chief of the country.

When you bump into the PM of the country on her way to office pic.twitter.com/kFq7Ew20cK — KAMLESH SINGH / BANA (@kamleshksingh) June 20, 2020

Interestingly, many Indian users on Twitter caught hold of the video and reacted in the most Indian way.

I bump into my area MP so many times...population probably 10 times that of Ice Land...!!! — Bodhisattwa Dasgupta (@bodhijobs) June 21, 2020

I also meet my nagarpalika adhyaksha daily. In grocery lines and bazar.. 3 lac is population — BHAVESH AMBEKAR (@bhavesh_ambekar) June 21, 2020

Happens When population of Iceland country is less than population of Bharatpur city.. — Pri-बोई (@preb0y) June 21, 2020

I bump into the Manager in charge of the IT park that I work. Has more or less the population of Iceland working there!! — Prasanth Prabhu (@pprasant) June 21, 2020

Population of my city similar to Iceland 3.56lakh still our mayor beyond our reach — siva barik ଶିଵ ବାରିକ (@sivabarik) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Katrin Jakobsdottir is currently serving as the 28th Prime Minister of Iceland and assumed office back in 2017.