You May Soon Be Able to Eat Cultured Meat Made in Laboratories, Finds Study

Researchers from the University of Nottingham's School of Biosciences, in collaboration with colleagues from the Universities of Cambridge, Exeter Tokyo, and Meiji (Japan), have obtained stem cells from livestock that grow under chemically defined conditions for the first time, paving the way for the production of cell-cultured meat and the breeding of enhanced livestock. The research “Pluripotent stem cells related to embryonic disc exhibit common self-renewal requirements in diverse livestock species” published in the journal Development was funded by BBSRC, EU (ERC), MRC and Wellcome Trust.

The muscle, fat, and connective parts we relish when eating meat are generated from stem cells fostered in a growth medium to create lab meat, also known as cell-cultured meat. Scientists stimulate stem cells to become muscle cells or fat cells when they have multiplied sufficiently. This method bypasses the animal and all concerns about animal killing and cruelty. Additionally, it is also projected to have a smaller environmental footprint as traditional meat rearing and production is one of the major contributors to global warming.

Animal serum such as fetal bovine serum, FBS contains an undefined character, batch-to-batch composition fluctuation, and danger of contamination. However, this novel chemically defined technique that uses stem cell lines from pigs, sheep and cattle embryos grown without the need for serum, feeder cells or antibiotics, provides higher consistency and safety, making it an appropriate choice for manufacturing new lab generated food products. Additionally, this approach opens up new avenues for study into gene editing animals to boost productivity, as well as adaptation to climate change and dietary changes to lessen livestock production's environmental effect.

Professor Ramiro Alberio who led the research explains, “The ability to derive and maintain livestock stem cells under chemically defined conditions paves the way for the development of novel food products, such as cultured meat. The cell lines we developed are a step-change from previous models as they have the unique ability to permanently grow to make muscle and fat.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.