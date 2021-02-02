'You Nailed it': Michelle Obama's Shoutout to Kids Who Recreated Her and Barack's Inaugural Look

Michelle Obama's plum coloured three piece outfit by Black designer Sergio Hudson for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration day turned heads and made it to the top of everyone's wishful wardrobe bucket list. And striding alongside her was Barack Obama, looking every inch the strapping and suave former POTUS in the navy blue long coat and trousers.

The look has become so popular that it has now inspired two very adorable, very cute little kids to recreate the power look that has left netizens impressed. And not just them, the woman in question here, Michelle Obama has also caught on to the inspired look. Needless to say, she was mighty impressed as well!

Posting 5 photos of the children on her Instagram account, Michelle Obama wrote, "Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!

The original photos were posted on Reyleigh's Instagram account and showed both the children in different poses. One had the duo standing with their backs to each other, another showed them reimagining the original pose of Michelle and Barack Obama coming down the stairs and waving along with a few others.

The look has impressed everyone as Ryleigis looks like a mini style icon in a marsala overcoat, a turtleneck, trousers and the gold circle buckle belt.

Zayden also looks cutely dapper in the navy-blue overcoat with a US flag pinned to it. His baby blue tie just completes the adorable yet snazzy look.

The post has garnered 3.7 million likes on Instagram and more than 3,000 comments with people swooning over the children's looks.

One user wrote, " Awww!!They have the best role models." Another said, "Barack and Michelle inspired so many generations".

Another one had a more futuristic thought to add. "She just might be the one to run for president, Michelle!", she commented.

Michelle Obama's designer Sergio Hudson, who put together the look, also commented on the post and called the reimagining "Amazing".

He also put up a post where he expressed his gratitude for all the recognition his work received every since Michelle Obama wore the power suit to the inauguration.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration event, apart from scripting history stood out for one other thing as well, purple seemed to be the theme of the event. Many including Vice President Harris, former first lady Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton chose to wear purple for the event. The colour has long been seen as a symbol of bipartisanship.