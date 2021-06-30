'You Redditors Rock': Users Crash Children's Charity Website With Volley of Donations

From crashing the stock market to raising funds for the needy, Redditors have shown time and again how they yield the power of making the change. And its most recent example is that of a heartwarming charity. Last week, a Reddit post on subreddit r/HumansBeingBros had shared a screengrab of a comment made on the social media platform which described how an American Nonprofit Organization called ‘One Simple Wish’ granted foster children with things they would not normally get. The user @dardoug further wrote that he bought an 11-year-old kid a bike for his birthday which his foster family had denied by donating to the charity organisation.

This post was shared on the subreddit last week and since then several netizens were inspired to make donations and fulfil the wishes of several foster children across the US. The subreddit later informed that users “flooded One Simple Wish and crashed their website with bear hugs, over $25K worth of wishes fulfilled!” One of the comments on the Reddit post even mentioned that the website has observed a stark decline in the number of wishes as Redditors made the donation for most of the wishes.

A few Redditors who made the donation expressed how they felt emotional while fulfilling the foster kids’ wishes of receiving a stuffed toy. One user wrote, “Actually crying right now looking at the monkey and puppy, like there’s some little kid out there who is going to get a cute stuffed animal from this and actually have something of their own, and finally have a friend to comfort them.”

While some users donated money for foster kids who needs a comforting case to keep their possession in one place. Describing their experience, one user who grew up in foster care wrote, “At age 13, when I was put into foster care, everything I owned fit into a banana box. My brother and sister had their own banana box as well. None of the boxes was even filled to the top. So crazy how far I’ve come from that.”

The post has also prompted users to share websites similar to One Simple Wish that work towards providing essential items to foster kids.

The founder of OSW, Danielle Gletow also responded to the original comment that prompted the generosity of netizens. In her comment, she mentioned that she lost a dear friend the day before @dartdoug’s comment appeared. Expressing her gratitude, Daneille wrote, “Our team is up and working hard on the site too! Thank you for this. I don’t know that I can put into words what you’ve done.”

